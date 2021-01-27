Scarlett Johansson 'Not Cut Out For Marital Bliss'?

Colin Jost Was Fed Up With Dealing With Scarlett's Baggage?

According to the informant, the Avengers actress pondered if she was even cut out for marriage and was concerned about her daughter's well-being, though she believed the Saturday Night Live star would be a “good stepdad.” “But,” the source added, “she doesn't want to make a family of the three of them only to see the marriage go south." As for Jost, the tabloid contended the comedian was “exasperated” and “hurt” over Johansson’s “reluctance” to plan their ceremony.