Scarlett Johansson 'Not Cut Out For Marital Bliss'?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Scarlett Johansson was refusing to set a wedding date for her nuptials to Colin Jost. Was that true? Gossip Cop is revisiting the report and where the couple stands now.
Last January, Star declared Scarlett Johansson had cold feet amid planning her wedding to Colin Jost. A source told the publication, “Scarlett saw how you can enter a marriage with big expectations of love, only to have things turn sour quickly,” which is an obvious reference to the actress’ previous’ marriages to Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac. The insider continued, saying Johansson was “keeping Colin at bay for the time being while she sorts out her feelings.”
According to the informant, the Avengers actress pondered if she was even cut out for marriage and was concerned about her daughter's well-being, though she believed the Saturday Night Live star would be a “good stepdad.” “But,” the source added, “she doesn't want to make a family of the three of them only to see the marriage go south." As for Jost, the tabloid contended the comedian was “exasperated” and “hurt” over Johansson’s “reluctance” to plan their ceremony.
He doesn't feel like he should have to pay the price for Scarlett's previous heartaches. He's shown her that she can trust him with her heart. They've been together for more than two years - and Colin believes that by now Scarlett should know what she has in him.
Gossip Cop busted the phony report when it came out. We can confidently say the story still remains untrue because Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost wed in an intimate ceremony three months ago. The spouses announced the happy news through an Instagram post for Meals on Wheels in America.
If we’re being honest, we weren’t surprised by the tabloid’s duplicity, since it’s been wrong about Johansson and Jost’s relationship often. Days before the couple announced their engagement, Star alleged Johansson and Jost called it quits. Clearly, the article was false and even worse, very poorly timed.
Two years ago, the same publication asserted Johansson had demanded Jost quit SNL and focus more on their relationship. Gossip Cop debunked the ridiculous story and clarified Johansson never made such a ridiculous request. And, since the two are married, it’s obvious Jost has taken the relationship seriously.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
