Scarlett Johansson Refuses To Set Wedding Date With Colin Jost?

Is Scarlett Johansson really refusing to set a wedding date with fiancé Colin Jost? That’s the phony story in one of the tabloids. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

Johansson and Jost announced their engagement last May, but according to Star, the actress has since gotten cold feet. “Scarlett’s seen how you can enter a marriage with big expectations of love, only to have things turn sour quickly,” a supposed source tells the outlet. “She’s keeping Colin at bay for the time being while she sorts out her feelings.”

The Black Widow star was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac – who’s dad to her 6-year-old girl – prompting the “source” to add, “Scarlett wonders if she’s even cut out for wedded bliss.” Johansson is also said to be concerned for her daughter’s well-being, as she “believes [Colin] will be a good stepdad, but she doesn’t want to make a family of the three of them only to see the marriage go south.”

The questionable tipster further contends that Jost is “exasperated” and “hurt” over his fiancée’s reluctance to plan their wedding. “He doesn’t feel like he should have to pay the price for Scarlett’s previous heartaches,” adds the seemingly nonexistent source. “He’s shown her that she can trust him with her heart. They’ve been together for more than two years – and Colin believes that by now Scarlett should know what she has in him.”

The tabloid’s tale is very dramatic and very untrue. Just because the couple hasn’t immediately tied the knot doesn’t mean Johansson is dragging her feet. Back in October, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Johansson gushed about Jost’s romantic proposal and about their romance in general. As for a wedding date, the actress noted, “I have to clear my schedule first.” Johansson, who’s nominated for two Oscars this year, has been busy with awards season for months. She’s soon expected to begin promoting Black Widow, which hits theaters in May. This doesn’t leave a whole lot of time for wedding planning.

Speaking of awards season, the Saturday Night Live star has been supporting his fiancée throughout it. Johansson and Jost showed a ton of PDA on the red carpet at the Golden Globes earlier this month. The couple similarly cuddled up on the red carpet at last week’s SAG Awards. Their relationship is going very strong and there’s zero tension over a wedding date. A source close to the situation tells Gossip Cop the magazine’s article is fabricated.

It should be noted, Star has already proven to have zero insight into the couple’s romance. Last August, Gossip Cop called out the magazine for wrongly reporting that Johansson and Jost were getting married in the fall on a hotel rooftop in New York City. That didn’t happen. And just days before the couple’s engagement last May, the tabloid falsely claimed Johansson and Jost were “calling it quits.” This latest article about the two stars is more fiction.