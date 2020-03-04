Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost Getting Married At Disney World?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are not planning a wedding at Disney World in Orlando, despite what one tabloid is reporting this week. The claim is totally false. Gossip Cop can debunk the story.

According to this week’s NW, the Avengers star put her daughter Rose in charge of picking a theme for her wedding to Saturday Night Live star Jost, and the six-year-old chose Disney. The engaged couple was supposedly so “thrilled” at the idea that they will likely tie the knot at Cinderella’s Castle in Disney World. The tabloid also claims to have been told by friends of Jost and Johansson that Rose has dictated the couple wear Cinderella and Prince Charming costumes at the ceremony.

Never one to leave out the drama, NW closes by mentioning Johansson’s previous marriages to Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac, each of which lasted three years. The same “friends” the tabloid uses as sources are hopeful that “Colin has what it takes to get past Scarlett’s ‘three year marriage itch.” “Scarlett often says Colin’s what would happen if you took the best of her exes and made the perfect guy,” the unnamed insiders add.

This story is nonsense. Contrary to what NW reports, sources close to the couple tell Gossip Cop that there’s simply no truth to the claim that Jost and Johansson are planning a Disney wedding. The tabloid likely got the idea for the story after the New York Post recently reported that Johansson and Jost are “Disney fanatics” who love visiting the theme parks.

Jost’s younger brother, Casey, told the newspaper he suspects their wedding gift registry will “be filled with Disney gear.” NW actually cites this comment, but leaves out the part where Casey says he doesn’t believe they have a wedding gift registry just yet. The tabloid is entirely misleading with this information, using Casey’s quote as if it’s a sure thing and part of an overall Disney theme, which it isn’t. Given the context, it’s clear he was speaking somewhat hyperbolically. NW either completely misread it or intentionally cherry-picked the quote out of context.

Celebrity weddings will always be subject to absurd amounts of phony tabloid stories, it seems. Last year, Life & Style similarly reported that Katy Perry was planning a ceremony at Cinderella’s Castle for her wedding to Orlando Bloom. The couple were supposedly planning to fly in friends like Elton John, Jennifer Aniston and Miley Cyrus on private jets for a weekend-long event that would cost up to $5 million.

You probably won’t be shocked to hear that when Gossip Cop investigated that story, we found it to be false as well. While we love the idea of a lavish, fairy tale Cinderella-style wedding, there’s simply no evidence that any celebrity couple has Disney World booked for such an event.