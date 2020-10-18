Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost Calling Off Wedding?

Have Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost called off their wedding? One tabloid reported the couple has decided not to go through with their ceremony. Gossip Cop has looked into the story. Here’s what we know.
Recently, Star proclaimed Johansson and Jost weren’t seeing “eye to eye” about their future. Jost stated during an interview with Andy Cohen that the current pandemic forced him and the actress to rethink their plans, but a source told Star Jost and Johansson’s impending nuptials are “in limbo” for other reasons. The insider revealed,
These past few months have been difficult, and they’ve been spending time apart.
The tabloid referred to Jost being spotted on the beach in the Hamptons talking to a “beach babe” while Johansson was seen in town grocery shopping as proof of the two not being near each other. Star further disclosed location also became a problem for the betrothed couple as Johansson would rather stay in NYC and Jost wants to move to L.A. The insider added moving to the West Coast became “the biggest elephant in the room” and caused a bit of friction between them.
The tension was bad, the source divulged, that the wedding has been put on hold, maybe for good. The insider concluded by mentioning Jost and Johansson love each other very much and wanted to work things out, but they seemed to have “very different visions for the future.”
However, Star’s report is 100% false. Colin Jost did admit that the current pandemic put a halt on his and Scarlett Johansson’s wedding, but the two haven’t indefinitely called off the wedding. Jost just appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and joked the wedding was postponed so his co-star Michael Che could cause a scene at the ceremony. Nonetheless, Jost and Johansson still plan on marrying, but like most couples who’s weddings or celebrations were affected by the coronavirus epidemic, they have to wait a little while longer.
Also, this wasn’t the first time Star alleged Jost and Johansson called off their wedding or their engagement. Last May, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for asserting Jost and Johansson broke up after getting engaged. Earlier this year, we dismissed another phony report from the magazine that maintained Johansson was refusing to set a wedding date. It’s evident Star has no insight into the couple or their personal lives. Gossip Cop will continue to expose these bogus stories and get to the bottom of the truth.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.