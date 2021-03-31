Scarlett Johansson Bans Reporters From Asking Questions About Woody Allen?

Has Scarlett Johansson decided to stop answering questions about Woody Allen? That’s what one story is claiming. Gossip Cop has investigated the claims and can report back.

Johansson Fed Up With Reporters?

The most recent edition of the Globe ran a story entitled, “ScarJo Takes An Ax To Woody Questions.” In the article, an inside source spills to the tabloid that the actress just doesn’t want to be dragged into Allen’s scandals. According to the report, Johanson has made her stance clear in support of Allen. Despite her established stance, the actress reportedly doesn’t want to answer any more questions on the matter.

So, is it true that questions about Allen are off-limits for Johanson? With what we know, it isn’t likely.

Johansson Steps Back From Controversial Topics

Johansson has worked with Allen on multiple projects and has come to his defense amid the new allegations of sexual abuse. That being said, there’s no evidence that Johansson has established a ban on questions about the director.

Furthermore, it’s unlikely the article truly has a source close to Johansson feeding them this information. Without the alleged insider, there’s no evidence to support this ban. Johansson has taken a more laid-back approach to controversy recently. In a recent interview, Johansson clarified that her job is acting and she’s decided that other areas are not her place.

The actress’ previous trouble amid her casting as a transgender character didn’t sit well. Since then, she’s since recanted her statements on the matter. Besides, considering the mess of her relationship with Allen is in the press, it’s clear the actress wants to take a step back from these tricky topics. It’s nonsensical to suggest that issuing a ban on a topic would do anything but increase public intrigue on that topic. It’s more likely Johansson intends to keep a hands-off approach and this report is a work of fiction.

Tabloids Prove Unreliable

The Globe is a questionable source at best. The tabloid frequently makes outrageous claims, like this one. This is the same publication that recently reported Brittney Spears was returning to Vegas and getting butt implants. Also, the tabloid claimed in a strange turn of events that Elton John had months to live. In summary, readers should remain skeptical of the tabloid.

