Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Finally Got Married And Announced The News In A Very Surprising Way

Past Rumors About The Wedding

Now that Jost and Johansson are finally married, we can finally put the nasty tabloid rumors about the wedding to bed once and for all. Since the couple got engaged in May 2019, Gossip Cop has busted all kinds of bogus stories about their relationship. First, there was the false story from Women's Day that Scarlett and Colin were going to have a huge wedding thrown by Hugh Jackman. Then, Star incorrectly reported that they were planning a rooftop wedding in New York City. The rumors got even wilder when the National Enquirer published a phony article saying they were planning a winter wedding and had a baby on the way, and later when they incorrectly reported they were getting married at Disney World.