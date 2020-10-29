Looking Back At John Travolta And Kelly Preston's Beautiful Relationship Celebrities Looking Back At John Travolta And Kelly Preston's Beautiful Relationship
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Responds To Chelsea Handler's Claim That He Ghosted Her News Gov. Andrew Cuomo Responds To Chelsea Handler's Claim That He Ghosted Her
Trump Admin Allegedly Singles Out Billie Eilish For "Destroying Our Country" News Trump Admin Allegedly Singles Out Billie Eilish For "Destroying Our Country"
What Happened To Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Being 'More Than Friends'? Celebrities What Happened To Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Being 'More Than Friends'?
News

Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Finally Got Married And Announced The News In A Very Surprising Way

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johannsson on the red carpet
(Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson have finally tied the knot! The couple is notoriously known for keeping a low profile, so it's no surprise that their nuptials were a low-key, intimate affair.

In a statement from Meals on Wheels America, the couple got hitched last weekend in "an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and love ones." COVID-19 safety precautions outlined by the CDC were followed, of course.

Rather than making their wedding the focus of attention, the newlyweds ask those who want to celebrate their nuptials to consider donating to Meals on Wheels America to "help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time." The organization supports more than 5,000 programs across the country that work to provide nutritious meals, visits, and safety visits to seniors in isolation and hunger. We gotta say, it's pretty selfless of the couple to dedicate their big day to those in need.

Past Rumors About The Wedding

Now that Jost and Johansson are finally married, we can finally put the nasty tabloid rumors about the wedding to bed once and for all. Since the couple got engaged in May 2019, Gossip Cop has busted all kinds of bogus stories about their relationship. First, there was the false story from Women's Day that Scarlett and Colin were going to have a huge wedding thrown by Hugh Jackman. Then, Star incorrectly reported that they were planning a rooftop wedding in New York City. The rumors got even wilder when the National Enquirer published a phony article saying they were planning a winter wedding and had a baby on the way, and later when they incorrectly reported they were getting married at Disney World.

Now that Johansson and Jost are finally married, we hope the tabloids will finally ease up on spreading lies about their relationship.

    • A Amanda Huffman

      Amanda Huffman is a writer based in St. Louis. When she’s not writing about lifestyle and culture, she can be found cooking up new recipes in her very small kitchen, doing improv, or hanging out with her cat Joni.

Related

Does Kim Kardashian Have Six Toes?