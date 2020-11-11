'Saved By The Bell' Cast 30 Years Later: What They Look Like Today

Much of the old gang is back together, though there are obviously some people missing from the original lineup. One of the biggest absences is definitely Dustin Diamond, who portrayed Samuel 'Screech' Powers in the original show. Diamond has claimed that no one reached out to him about joining the cast for the reboot and questioned whether or not the new show would work without his iconic character Screech. Despite his gloomy prediction, the show has continued to move forward with its current cast, though there's always the possibility that Diamond will join in a later season.