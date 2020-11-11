'Saved By The Bell' Cast 30 Years Later: What They Look Like Today

The Saved By The Bell reboot is bringing back 90’s nostalgia in a big way. Many of the biggest stars from the original show, like Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen, and Elizabeth Berkley are reprising their iconic characters. Since so many years have passed since the show’s initial run, it’s time to look back to see how the actors looked during Saved By The Bell’s first season compared to now.
Bayside High’s resident cool guy in chief is back to his antics that made his character so iconic and loveable in the Saved By The Bell reboot. Now an adult and the governor of California, Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s character, Zack Morris has returned to his old stomping grounds in the rebooted NBC comedy. Old habits will die hard for the troublemaker, and it’ll be a hoot to see what new antics his character gets up to now that he’s all grown up.
The beautiful Kelly Kapowski has also made her return to Bayside High School. The popular it-girl was lovingly personified by Tiffani Thiessen, so of course, it’s going to feel like a bomb of nostalgia seeing her reprise the much-loved character. It seems that Kelly Kapowski and Zack Morris’ high school romance continued after the cameras stopped rolling since the pair’s son now attends the couple’s alma mater. That’s sure to inspire some zany adventures.
Though there was initially some confusion over whether Lark Voorhies would reprise her role as the fashionable Lisa Turtle after she was noticeably missing from the trailer, it’s since been announced that the fashion icon has a substantial role in the reboot. That’s quite a relief, since Bayside High wouldn’t be the same without her.
The smartest girl at Bayside High is back and smarter than ever. Jessie Spano, played of course by Elizabeth Berkley, is back in action. It’ll be interesting to see how her relationship with A.C. Slater progressed in the years since the original series, especially considering the fact that the high school sweethearts share a son in the reboot.
Speaking of Slater, we’ll see him again in the Peacock rebooted series. Mario Lopez will once again play the brawny hunk, who currently works as a gym teacher at his old high school.
Much of the old gang is back together, though there are obviously some people missing from the original lineup. One of the biggest absences is definitely Dustin Diamond, who portrayed Samuel 'Screech' Powers in the original show. Diamond has claimed that no one reached out to him about joining the cast for the reboot and questioned whether or not the new show would work without his iconic character Screech. Despite his gloomy prediction, the show has continued to move forward with its current cast, though there's always the possibility that Diamond will join in a later season.
Regardless of behind-the-scenes drama, it's great to see so many of the cast get together again. Their chemistry on the original show is a large part behind the series' success, so it stands to reason that the casts' continued good vibes toward each other will mean great things for this newest iteration. What can we say, we just love 90's nostalgia TV.