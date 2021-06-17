Savannah Guthrie’s Guest Hosting ‘Jeopardy!’ Here’s What Fans Think So Far

Savannah Guthrie’s first episodes as guest host of Jeopardy! have finally begun to air and fans of the hit trivia game show are already voicing their opinions. Guthrie’s turn at the helm comes just a few short months after fellow Today Show alum Katie Couric’s stint as guest host, and the online reactions to both women have been pretty similar so far. Before she hit the airwaves, Guthrie also talked about her chances of becoming a full-time host for the show.

What Does Savannah Guthrie Think Of Her Chances Of Becoming Full-Time Host?

The running for a permanent host for Jeopardy! has only grown fiercer as the months have gone on. Several guest hosts have definitely stood out from the crowd, including Green Bay Packer quarterback Aaron Rodgers, though others have been a disappointment to fans.

Former contestants and viewers alike balked at the appearance of the controversial Dr. Oz behind the iconic podium and started a boycott. Meanwhile, Katie Couric’s turn caused a noticeable dip in ratings, as did veteran CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, though to a somewhat lesser degree.

The jury is still out on how another famous face from the Today Show, current morning anchor Savannah Guthrie, will do in the ratings, but the response from the audience so far is interesting to say the least. A few fans have complimented Guthrie’s performance thus far, with one saying she’s “killin’” her first week on the show.

Much of the other commentary, however, has been more negative than positive. “Savannah Guthrie joins Bill Whitaker and Mehmet Oz (I refuse to call him “Dr.”) as the worst @jeopardy guest hosts so far,” one fan shared on Twitter. Others seemed to agree.

Twitter Doesn’t Seem To Be A Fan Of Guthrie Just Yet

.@Jeopardy Listening to Savannah Guthrie after Mayim Bialik, is like listening to paint dry. So far, Aaron Rodgers/Mayim Bialik are the only contenders. The rest of the guest hosts have been awful, the ratings will plummet if any of those are considered for Alex’s replacement. — ProudMimi6Kids (@proudmimi6kids) June 15, 2021

Savannah Guthrie isn't *awful* as #Jeopardy guest host, but her voice sounds too much like Cecily Strong's "girl you wish you hadn't started talking to at a party" and I'm not sure I can take 2 whole weeks of it. — Dale “Biden won, get over it” Roe (@djroe) June 16, 2021

Savannah Guthrie is by far the most human and tolerable of all the news reader #Jeopardy guest hosts, but that being said, I haven't enjoyed any of them, good thing there's only like 5,000 more to go. — Nicole Angeleen (@NickyCurly) June 15, 2021

I've never been a fan of Savannah Guthrie & honestly, I tolerate her on the Today Show where she has to pretend to be a serious newsreader. Two weeks of this fake inflection & "you got it!" is going to be 9 days too many. She's made this smart show into a joke. I'm out. #jeopardy — Sue Heim (@sue_sd) June 16, 2021

Guthrie’s Not Quitting Her Day Job Just Yet

It’s still early in Guthrie’s turn at the helm, so there’s a good chance that she’ll be able to overcome this early negativity. She’s not hoping to get a full-time job out of this gig anyhow, the morning show host revealed. Unlike other guest hosts who have made it clear that they’d love to take on the challenge of being the permanent host for Jeopardy!, Guthrie is more than satisfied with her current day job.

Speaking with People, Guthrie confessed that she was happy that she wasn’t being seriously considered as a full-time replacement for the late Alex Trebek. Even before she began filming, Guthrie admitted, “I was so nervous because I really just wanted to show how much respect I have for Jeopardy! and Alex – who is a legend and an icon for a reason.” She added, “He’s the maestro. And I know those Jeopardy! fans are picky, but I have to say, I’m just the fill-in so don’t worry!”

It’s almost like she already knew beforehand that Jeopardy! fans have a reputation for their intense passion for the legendary game show, and they’re never shy about sharing exactly what they think of both contestants and hosts alike.

More News From Gossip Cop

John Legend ‘Ready To Call It Quits’ With Chrissy Teigen After ‘Shock Scandal’?



Reports: Reese Witherspoon Is ‘Desperate’ To Avoid $250 Million Divorce



8 Small Household Brands To Shop For Amazon Prime Day



Miley Cyrus Shows Off Blue Thong In Cheeky Mirror Selfie



Khloe Kardashian Blames Kris Jenner For ‘Tricking’ Her Into Taking Back Tristan Thompson?