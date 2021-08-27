Gossip Cop

News

Savannah Chrisley Defends Bikini Pic Amid Wealth Backlash

R
Rebecca Cukier
9:00 am, August 27, 2021
Savannah Chrisley, in a pink dress, stands with her father Todd, in a burgundy suit jacket, on the red carpet
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Savannah Chrisley is sticking up for herself as a bikini-clad snap of her in a luxurious Bahamas pool gains negative comments. The 24-year-old reality star and SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder vacationed in The Bahamas earlier this year, where a photo showing her with her head thrown back came with her joking she might “just move to the islands and hope for the best”

Savannah, who showed off her killer bikini body in a patterned and tiny two-piece as she sent out Kardashian-style glam, has since been called out on her luxurious lifestyle – and she’s defended herself.

Savannah Chrisley Caught In Bikini Pic Storm

Scroll for the photo. Savannah, raised in wealth by 52-year-old real estate developer dad Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie, had been snapped in a pool and showing off her rock-hard abs and her smile as she laughed from behind reflective shades. The budding makeup founder, whose 2020-launched SASSY brand quickly sold out last year, received plenty of compliments on the swimwear front, but fans were critical over the wealth display.

“Ohhh the perks of being born into wealth! I know you “work” having your own line but other young adults are working 3 jobs while looking for their dream jobs and paying off student loans!” one fan wrote.

“You’re beautiful and I’m sure very nice,” they added, continuing: “But Chrisley’s love to show off their wealth.”

The Photo That Caused The Controversy Below

Savannah, whose Instagram now highlights her Louis Vuitton bags and four-wheel drive car, has now clapped back. The blonde told her 2.2 million followers:

“I’m on vacation…I never try and flaunt what I have. I have worked really freaking hard since I was 15 to be where I’m at today and there’s no shame in working hard and enjoying it! Life is too short not to enjoy it.”

While some agreed with the trolls, many thought the comment had taken things too far. “Savannah just ignore all the jealous haters!!” one user replied.

Savannah is, indeed, earning her own cash. SASSY, which retails a $12 Lip Kit, $14 Eye Kit, and $22 Full Face Palette, called sales “insane” in the weeks after the December 2020 launch. She’s since teased a skincare line and asked fans what they feel about fragrances.

Fresher off the press is the Georgia native’s clothing collab with Feat, this bringing Cloud 9 tie-dye sweats. Savannah also supports her family with their Chrisley Box, this as she continues to star on both Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley.

