Sarah Silverman Posts First Photo With New Boyfriend

Sarah Silverman smiling in a black dress with hand on hip
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Sarah Silverman's new Instagram post with her boyfriend is awfully adorable, and it's one of the first glimpses we've gotten of the couple. Silverman started dating writer and producer Rory Albanese in 2020, and they obviously make for a good couple.

Cute Couple Alert

The photo has Silverman, dressed in a red hat and pants with a black jacket, mask, and sunglasses, wrapped around her boyfriend in a simple white shirt and khaki pants with a blue beanie. Silverman, of course, included a joke in her caption, writing, "... it was then that I carried you (sadly this quote is not by actor Len Cariou)." She also tagged her boyfriend in the post.

Sarah Silverman's New Beau Has Quite The Resume

Rory Albanese is a former showrunner for The Daily Show with Jon Stewart and The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, and he currently serves as executive producer on GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke.

The cute couple actually bonded over playing Call of Duty online together, which is an impressive feat given how online gaming can bring out the worst in people. Obviously, the two must have done pretty well as they've been dating for months now. Silverman and Albanese have been an item since at least last fall, and it seems like their early days of long-distance gaming ensured that they'd survive through quarantines.

