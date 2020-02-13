Sarah Jessica Parker In Talks With Netflix For Third ‘Sex And The City’ Movie?

EXCLUSIVE

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Is Sarah Jessica Parker gearing up for a Netflix-produced Sex and the City 3? That’s what one tabloid is claiming this week. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and can exclusively confirm that it’s false.

Parker’s Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall made headlines in 2017 when it was reported that a third Sex and the City film had been cancelled due to her refusal to sign on. Except for a few stories filling in the details of the scrapped sequel, there has been little Sex and the City buzz since then.

This week, however, the National Enquirer published an article claiming Parker is in talks with Netflix for another film in the franchise, this time without Cattrall. The tabloid cites “sources” who claim that the show’s remaining three leads, Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, feel that “killing off [Cattrall’s] Samantha Jones character would give the ladies a new life challenge to deal with.”

That seems like a bit of a dark turn for a comedy franchise about romance, but it’s irrelevant as Gossip Cop has learned the story is fabricated. A spokesperson who’s qualified to speak on Parker’s behalf tells us on the record that the story is “false.” Although Parker often expresses her affection for the franchise, like with her recent Carrie Bradshaw-inspired “Hello Lover” heels, the Sex and the City cast stated clearly in 2017 that no third movie is happening. There have been no updates since then in the trustworthy trade publications that normally break this kind of news.

Furthermore, it appears that Parker is currently busy with other work. That includes designing her shoe line, “SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker,” where the Hello Lover pumps are flying off the shelves. She’s also starring alongside her husband, Matthew Broderick, in a revival of the Tony Award-winning play Plaza Suite, which is making its pre-Broadway run in Boston and is set to open on Broadway in April. It’s clear that Parker has her own projects that don’t involve getting together with Netflix for a Sex and the City Minus One.

This isn’t the first time fictitious rumors have surfaced about the iconic franchise. In 2017, HollywoodLife published a similar report stating that Parker was pushing to move forward with a third film without Cattrall’s involvement. The following year, Star claimed Parker was teaming up with Lena Dunham for a series reboot. In January 2019, the National Enquirer pushed the opposite rumor to the one they’re putting out now – that Cattrall was reconsidering signing on for the third film. Gossip Cop debunked all of these claims as false. Sorry, Sex and the City fans – it’s still not happening.