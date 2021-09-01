Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick’s Marriage Struggling After Series Of Fights?

Are Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick on the rocks? Last year, one tabloid reported the couple was at odds over Parker’s smoking habit. Gossip Cop is taking another look at the story.

Matthew Broderick Issues Sarah Jessica Parker An Ultimatum?

Twelve months ago, New Idea reported Matthew Broderick and his wife, Sarah Jessica Parker, were on “shaky ground” over Parker’s smoking. According to the tabloid, Parker’s smoking habit had become a major point of tension in their marriage. Broderick apparently was begging for Parker to give up smoking but had been unsuccessful. An insider dished, “The sad thing is, things have been going well for them, but as their kids get older, it’s more important to set a good example.”

The source revealed that Parker had managed to knock the habit while she was pregnant with her first son, James, but the Sex and the City star still couldn’t help but sneak one “now and then.” The insider went on, saying, “Matthew knows, you can smell it on her,” adding that he “really wants them to make it, so he’s hoping an ultimatum might finally be the motivation Sarah needs to quit for good.”

Matthew Broderick And Sarah Jessica Parker On The Rocks?

So, is it true Parker and Broderick are on the verge of divorce? Of course not. The magazine failed to explain why Parker’s smoking was suddenly such a deal-breaker for Broderick. If Parker had been smoking for the entirety of their 24-year marriage, why would Broderick be so upset about it out of the blue? And even if he had a problem with it, in what world would he put their relationship on the line over it? This story just doesn’t make sense.

Besides, Broderick and Parker seem to be doing just fine. Not too long after this report was published, Broderick gushed about their relationship. When Broderick was asked what the secret to a long marriage is, he said “I keep reading communication, and she’s my best friend,” before adding, “I don’t know the secret at all, but I, you know, but I’m very grateful and I love her and, it’s amazing.”

In the year since this story came out, not a single reputable outlet has backed it up. Broderick and Parker seem to be doing just fine. But even if they were struggling, we seriously doubt this tabloid would be the first to know.

The Tabloid On Sarah Jessica Parker

This isn’t the first time New Idea has gotten it wrong about Sarah Jessica Parker. Earlier this year, the outlet alleged Parker was having an on-set fling with Hugh Grant. Then the magazine claimed Parker was feuding with Bette Midler. The tabloid even reported Parker and Broderick were caught in a public screaming match. Obviously, New Idea can’t be trusted to report accurately on Parker.