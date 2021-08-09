Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Tom Cruise smiling in a black suit holding a microphone Celebrities Tom Cruise’s Secret 30-Minute Facial Routine Reportedly Got Leaked — And It’s Intense

Tom Cruise has managed to stun global audiences with his incredible stunts and award-winning dramatic chops for years, but it’s his face that consistently shocks people the most. The actor is closer to retirement age than ever, but he’s managed to avoid showing any signs of his age or injuries. A new report promises Cruise’s […]

 by Griffin Matis
Sarah Jessica Parker in a black outfit with Matthew Broderick in a navy suit Celebrities Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick’s Marriage In Trouble After Beachside Fight?

Are Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick about to break up? One report says the two got caught fighting on the beach, and now even the Sex and the City reboot could be in jeopardy. Gossip Cop has the story. Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘Beach Bust-Up’ According to Woman’s Day, the filming of And Just Like […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Tim McGraw smiling in a suit and cowboy hat with Faith Hill in a black dress News Faith Hill, Tim McGraw Team Up To Star In ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff, Here’s Everything We Know

The Yellowstone universe is going to get a little larger. Kevin Costner’s hit series is going to get a spin-off with some A-listers like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill set to headline. Gossip Cop has the details. Coming Soon To Paramount+ Yellowstone is the biggest hit in the history of the Paramount Network, so we’re […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Tom Selleck in a navy suit Celebrities Tom Selleck’s ‘Failing Eyesight’ Has Friends Worried About His Future?

Is Tom Selleck going blind? One tabloid insists the Blue Bloods star is “desperate” to hold on to his “failing eyesight.” Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Dark Days’ Ahead For Tom Selleck? This week, the National Enquirer reports “aging TV tough guy” Tom Selleck’s eyesight may be failing him. The tabloid notes that the actor was spotted […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities

Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick’s Marriage In Trouble After Beachside Fight?

M
Matthew Radulski
4:00 pm, August 9, 2021
Sarah Jessica Parker in a black outfit with Matthew Broderick in a navy suit
(Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Are Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick about to break up? One report says the two got caught fighting on the beach, and now even the Sex and the City reboot could be in jeopardy. Gossip Cop has the story.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘Beach Bust-Up’

According to Woman’s Day, the filming of And Just Like That… has put Parker into a bossy mode. She’s reportedly bringing her domineering attitude and stress home to Broderick and the kids. During a recent beach trip, Parker looked tense instead of relaxed, the outlet notes.

A friend of Parker’s says, “Whenever she gets involved in a new project — and they don’t get much bigger than a follow-up to her biggest hit — she goes into ‘boss mode’ and brings it home.” This apparently manifested in her “barking out orders” to Broderick at the beach, which he does not like. “Matthew’s beside himself. They had a deal to not let this show drive a wedge between them and taking family days out was part of that,” the friend explains. All Broderick can do now is hope the reboot “isn’t commissioned for a second season — he wants his wife back!”

When Will Matthew Broderick Get His Wife Back?

This is a classic tabloid strategy to use only certain photos to tell a misleading story. The story is equipped only with pictures of Parker supposedly “barking out orders” at her husband. You won’t be surprised to learn that this isn’t what really happened. Photos from the same trip show Parker kicking back and reading a book on a nice sunny day.

Keep in mind that Broderick and Parker got married in 1997. They were wed before she landed Sex and the City, so he’s been by her side literally its entire run. With decades of experience at this point, it’s safe to say they can survive a few more episodes.

How’s Filming Going For Sarah Jessica Parker?

And Just Like That… has already bred many bogus tabloid stories. New Idea claimed that Parker was feuding with Cynthia Nixon, but the two were gushing about one another on Instagram. The National Enquirer claimed she got a stress rash from working on the show, but we pointed out there was nothing connecting skin redness and a struggling production. The blemish also cleared up quickly, so Gossip Cop was right to debunk the story.

More Bogus Parker Stories

As for Woman’s Day, it invented a rivalry between Parker and Bette Middler. A spokesperson for Parker told us that this story was “absolutely false.” It also claimed the Ed Wood star was going broke because she sold her townhouse.

Selling the townhouse made Parker about $20.5 million richer, not poorer. These tabloids have tried to break Parker and Broderick up for years now, yet they’re still happily married. The Sex and the City reboot is not causing marriage-breaking stress, so this story is completely false.

More News From Gossip Cop

What Happened With Kim Cattrall And Sarah Jessica Parker? Rumors Paint A Bad Picture

Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates Her Son’s 18th Birthday With Adorable Throwback Photos

Matthew Broderick Reveals The Keys To Successful Marriage With Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker Going Broke?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.