Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick Marriage At 'Breaking Point' Over Her Smoking Habit?

Is Sarah Jessica Parker’s marriage to Matthew Broderick in danger because of her smoking habits? A tabloid reports the two could be at a “breaking point” over the matter. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
Many remember Sarah Jessica Parker’s infamous character, Carrie Bradshaw from the HBO series, Sex and the City, was a chronic chain smoker. This caused some conflict with Bradshaw’s male counterparts on the sitcom. According to a recent article from New Idea, life is imitating art, as the outlet claims Parker’s smoking is causing issues in her marriage to Matthew Broderick. The publication, who have been married for 23 years, asserts they are on “shaky ground” over Parker’s refusal to stop smoking.
“The sad thing is, things have been going well for them, but as their kids get older, it’s more important to set a good example,” notes the magazine’s insider. The story goes on to point out that Parker at one point quit smoking when she was pregnant with her first son, James, but “friends” say the Divorce star still has one “now and then.” “Matthew knows, you can smell it on her,” adds the source. The outlet even uses a picture of Broderick and Parker at the beach “looking distant” as proof of their marital woes. The unnamed tipster further states Broderick “really wants them to make it, so he’s hoping an ultimatum might finally be the motivation Sarah needs to quit for good.”
Listen, marriages are a lot of work, and we’re certain there are things Parker and Broderick don’t always agree on. Yet, to assert the two’s marriage is on "shaky ground" because of Parker’s smoking habit is a bit of a reach. If the actress has been smoking for years, we doubt Broderick now has a problem with it out of the blue, at least to the point where it's putting their relationship in jeopardy. Plus, while the magazine uses an unnamed source to back up its suspicious story, Gossip Cop reached out to a spokesperson for Parker who confirmed the story was false.
This wouldn’t be the first time New Idea tried to insinuate Parker and Broderick had “marital issues.” Two months ago, we busted the publication for claiming Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick hit a “rough patch.” In a similar tactic, the outlet once again used a photo of the two at the beach where it appeared that Parker was “lashing out” at her husband. Gossip Cop noted the magazine only used one photo of the two to convey its story but we found other photos of the spouses enjoying each other’s company during the outing.
Last year, we corrected an incorrect report from NW Magazine, that alleged Parker and Broderick were divorcing because of Hugh Grant. The absurd piece purported Broderick had a huge fight with his wife over her friendship with Grant. Gossip Cop ran the story by a spokesperson for Parker who dismissed the phony story. Trusting the tabloids for accurate news about the couple is a mistake, to say the least.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.