Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick Marriage At 'Breaking Point' Over Her Smoking Habit?

Did Matthew Broderick Give SJP An Ultimatum?

“The sad thing is, things have been going well for them, but as their kids get older, it’s more important to set a good example,” notes the magazine’s insider. The story goes on to point out that Parker at one point quit smoking when she was pregnant with her first son, James, but “friends” say the Divorce star still has one “now and then.” “Matthew knows, you can smell it on her,” adds the source. The outlet even uses a picture of Broderick and Parker at the beach “looking distant” as proof of their marital woes. The unnamed tipster further states Broderick “really wants them to make it, so he’s hoping an ultimatum might finally be the motivation Sarah needs to quit for good.”