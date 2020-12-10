Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick Splitting? She’s Moving Out, Per Report

Tabloids love to take ordinary events and twist them to be controversial acts. As Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted packing up a moving van, one tabloid believes her marriage to Matthew Broderick is coming to an end. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, the 23-year marriage of Parker and Broderick is coming to an end. Sarah Jessica Parker “has moved her belongings out of the West Village brownstone she shares with” Broderick, with the tabloid concluding that this means it could be “finally over.” One of the furniture items was, according to a source, labeled “SJP girls bunk bed parts,’ further fueling speculation that she could be moving with the kids.
This was a very easy story for Gossip Cop to debunk because real estate deals leave paper trails. Parker and Broderick recently sold their West Village townhouse for $15,850,000. This is a complete nonstory about sellers moving out of their sold-house.
Parker and Broderick are not only not breaking up, but they’re working on a play together. Plaza Suite was set to debut on Broadway but got pushed back to 2021. Broderick star was recently interviewed on Sirius XM and was asked what his secret was for such a long and successful marriage. He said:
I don't know the secret at all, but I, you know, but I'm very grateful and I love her and, it's amazing...I can't believe that it's been that long. It doesn't feel like it."
This tabloid had no evidence these two were breaking up in the first place, and it’s obvious they won’t be splitting up any time soon.
New Idea frequently targets Parker in stories about her career and marriage. It said Parker was sitting down with Kim Cattrall in a “million-dollar peace summit to get Sex and the City 3 back on track. The feud between Cattrall and Parker is very real, very personal, and no bogus summit has brought them back together.
This tabloid recently predicted the end of Broderick and Parker thanks to her smoking habit. Only a few months before that, when the two hit the beach, the tabloid said they were hitting a rough patch. The outing was not "tense," as the tabloid made it out to be, and a spokesperson for Parker confirmed that the smoking story was false too.
Sometimes a moving van is just a moving van. Parker and Broderick are doing fine. This was an embarrassing story from a tabloid with a needless ax to grind.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
