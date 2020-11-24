Sarah Jessica Parker Going Broke?

Covid-19 has impacted just about everyone and Sarah Jessica Parker is no exception. Is the Sex and the City star going broke? Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Woman’s Day, the Ed Wood actress “may be swapping the glamorous acting life for a more humble one - selling shoes.” Parker “has been frequently spotted helping customers” but stilettos at her Manhattan store, “leading fans to question if she’s been a financial victim of Covid.”
Parker has always had a passion for fashion, but helping customers buy shoes leads the tabloid to believe her “stalled acting career could point to financial woes.” Between Divorce being canceled after three years on HBO and her Broadway show Plaza Suite being delayed until 2021, the tabloid concludes Parker must be “strapped for cash.” She also sold her “townhouse of 20 years for a reported $20.5 million,” so maybe she needed the money fast.
Let’s see if Gossip Cop has this straight: Parker owns her own stiletto store in Manhattan, recently wrapped a three season run on her own HBO show, has a broadway play to look forward to opposite her husband Matthew Broderick, and she made $20.5 million from selling a townhouse. But… she’s strapped for cash? What?
This story comes from a piece in the Daily Mail about Parker showing up at her own store and helping customers. It’s not like she needed the wage for the day, for she just got caught up in helping people. Parker and Broderick sold their townhouse, not for money, but because they purchased new ones for $35 million a few years ago. A spokesperson for Parker went on the record with Gossip Cop to say this story was totally “false.”
This isn’t the first time this tabloid has missed the mark when it comes to Parker. It claimed Parker was feuding with Bette Midler over a live reading of Hocus Pocus. Parker happily participated in the reading, so we genuinely have no idea where this tabloid was coming from. It also claimed Parker and Broderick were having marital problems. That story was from 2018, and the two are still together, celebrating over 23 years together.
For another baseless destitution story, Woman’s Day once claimed a “broke” Katie Holmes was moving back in with her parents. Holmes has Batman Begins money, so she’s fine. Celebrities going broke is an easy way to sell magazines but when the celebrity in question is still very much in-demand Sarah Jessica Parker, it just makes the tabloid look dumb.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Ben Affleck 'Heartbroken' and 'Starving Himself' After Breakup With Ana de Armas Per Report
Report: Portia De Rossi Wants 'Trial Separation,' Ellen DeGeneres 'Begging' For Second Chance
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Star Anya Taylor-Joy Admits She Thinks She's Weird Looking, We Disagree
Report: Ryan Seacrest In A 'Tragic Tailspin'