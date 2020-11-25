Sarah Jessica Parker Going Broke, Carrie Underwood Neglecting Family For Fitness And More Daily Gossip

Gossip Cop investigated a new batch of celebrity gossip, sorting fact from fiction. Here’s the latest busts to keep you caught up.
A tabloid predicted that Felicity Huffman’s marriage to William H. Macy would fall apart after she spent time in jail for her role in the college admissions scandal. The outlet maintained that Macy was trying to distance himself from his wife, which spelled trouble for the pair’s marriage. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor and our ruling can be found here.
Gossip Cop came across a report claiming American Idol alum Carrie Underwood was working out so much, it was beginning to wear on her husband, Mike Fisher. The tabloid went on to suggest that Underwood was in the gym so often, she barely saw her sons. More details and our final judgment can be read here.
Sources told one tabloid that Jennifer Lopez wasn’t wearing her engagement ring as part of her cutthroat prenup negotiations with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Lopez wanted to be able to keep as much of her money to herself as possible, sources claimed. Gossip Cop investigated the claims here and came to our own conclusion on the matter.
According to one tabloid, Courteney Cox was setting her longtime friend and former Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston with Harry Styles. That wasn’t the only A-list male Cox was trying to set Aniston up with, and they were all years younger than Aniston. Gossip Cop looked into the claims and made a determination here.
One tabloid reported that Sex In The City star Sarah Jessica Parker was going broke. The outlet’s sources insisted the actress was working at her Manhattan store because she might be a “financial victim” of the coronavirus pandemic. We investigated the rumor and shared our final verdict here.