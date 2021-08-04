Sarah Jessica Parker ‘Feeling The Strain’ Of ‘Sex And The City’ Reboot, Has Hives?

Is Sarah Jessica Parker falling apart? One report says the Sex and the City star has a bad rash after feeling the world on her shoulders. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Parker Does Something Rash’

According to the National Enquirer, the Sex and the City reboot has given Parker a bad case of hives. A doctor who hasn’t treated Parker says, “It’s an allergic reaction that needs immediate treatment for her to find relief!” Insiders believe Parker developed the rash because she’s under so much pressure for this reboot’s success.

With no Kim Cattrall in the cast, an insider says the reboot is “all on [Parker’s] shoulders now and it’s taken a toll on her appearance.” Another insider says she’s been “feeling the strain” since the filming of And Just Like That… began.

She’s Doing Fine

A rep for Parker denied that this story is true, so Gossip Cop can comfortably debunk the story. All the Enquirer had was a photo of Parker with her wrist looking a little red. The doctor in the story had not treated Parker, so all they can do is openly speculate. Parker could have had a rash, sure, but it could’ve been a sunburn, some spilled wine, irritation from a prop, or literally anything.

“Sarah Jessica Parker’s wrist looks a little red” just wouldn’t be a big headline, so the Enquirer does what it always does: sensationalize and speculate. Parker was recently spotted taking a break at the beach where her wrist looks completely fine.

Parker’s a pro. Gossip Cop doubts that filming more Sex and the City, something she’s done for years, would cause her to collapse under pressure. Furthermore, Cattrall’s absence from the set probably makes things less stressful for Parker, not more. She and Nixon have enjoyed the return to filming, so this pressure-rash story is simply unbelievable.

Other Bogus Stories

The Enquirer once claimed Sex and the City 3 would be a Netflix film, but the reboot’s actually a mini-series for HBO. It also promised that Cattrall was reconsidering the reboot, but her bad blood with Parker has only worsened in recent years.

This tabloid has also incorrectly predicted a breakup between Parker and Matthew Broderick for years now. The two are still happily married. All of these bogus stories prove how little the tabloid really knows about Parker’s projects and personal life. Her wrist is completely fine, and she’s more than capable of leading And Just Like That… without Cattrall around. This story is completely false.

