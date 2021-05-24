Sarah Jessica Parker ‘Can’t Stand’ To Be Around Bette Midler

Is Sarah Jessica Parker feuding with Bette Midler? That was one tabloid’s story seven months ago. Gossip Cop is investigating the rumor.

‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel Delayed Due To Sarah Jessica Parker And Bette Midler Feud?

Last autumn, New Idea reported that Sarah Jessica Parker was refusing to work with Bette Midler. As the Hocus Pocus witches prepared to reunite at the time for a New York Restoration Project charity benefit, Parker was reportedly dreading being in the same room as Midler. Parker’s distaste for the Hollywood icon apparently comes down to Midler’s comedic style which involves a “constant stream of snipes and put-downs.” According to the tabloid’s inside source, “Sarah gets Bette’s humor… it’s dry, coarse, pretty mean at times and very funny, but she’s just not like that.”

It was confirmed that the two don’t work well together when they reunited in the 1996 film The First Wives Club. Parker has “seen folks leave a room in tears after one of Bette’s snipes,” snitches the source. “The moment Bette walks into the room, it’s like some kind of admiral has entered. She’s 100% a proper diva and Sarah can’t stand that kind of attitude.” The insider made it clear that, if it wasn’t for this charity event, Parker would avoid Midler like the plague.

Sarah Jessica Parker Constantly Having To ‘Bite Her Tongue’ Around Bette Midler?

So, is Parker really refusing to work with Midler? Not at all, and she never was. The tabloid failed to convince with its nameless insiders and baseless accusations. According to all credible reports, Parker and Midler are friends that wouldn’t hesitate to work with each other again.

That was only further confirmed when Disney+ announced that they had greenlighted a sequel to Hocus Pocus, and all three Sanderson sisters — Parker, Midler, and Kathy Najimy — are on board. Apparently, all three actresses got to take a look at the outline for the film in October. Midler told People at the time “we looked at it and I think all of us agreed that it was pretty great.”

Midler also spoke about her relationship with Parker, “I’ve known Sarah for many, many years, and we have so many of the same friends in common that we do go to dinners and we’ve been to each other’s houses and all that sort of thing.” According to Midler’s account, it hardly sounds like the actresses are or were ever feuding. Clearly, the report was a shameful attempt at casting drama over the upcoming charity event. Thankfully, the benefit went off without a hitch.

Similarly Unreliable Stories

Oddly enough, Woman’s Day published a nearly identical report back in October, insisting that Parker “can’t stand” Midler and her sharp tongue. Gossip Cop debunked the story at the time. That being said, New Idea is an untrustworthy source to begin with. Not long ago, the tabloid insisted that Parker was getting a bit too close to Hugh Grant, much to the chagrin of her husband, Matthew Broderick. Of course, the report was total fiction, as Gossip Cop pointed out. The tabloid also cried “feud” for Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, which was totally baseless as well and we stepped into to debunk the bogus story.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Harry ‘Rushed To Psych Ward’ After Crisis?

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Expanding Family With Another Baby?

Matthew Perry’s Appearance in ‘Friends’ Promo Has People Worried

‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?