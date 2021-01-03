Top Sarah Jessica Parker Story of 2020: She's Broke

Sex and the City was a cultural phenomenon that took Sarah Jessica Parker all the way to superstardom. Carrie Bradshaw was all about splurging on $2000 Manolo Blahniks on a whim, but did that expensive shopping habit rub off on the actress? One of the top rumors of the year concerning SJP reported that she was going broke. Gossip Cop investigated when the rumor first surfaced, and we're looking back to ensure we made the right call.
In November, Woman’s Day reported that Parker “may be swapping the glamorous acting life for a more humble one - selling shoes.” After being spotted helping shoppers at her Manhattan shoe store, fans speculated that she could be selling shoes as a way to make ends meet. Presumably, her wage for that shift would keep her from going broke just a bit longer.
The tabloid said her “stalled acting career could point to financial woes.” It cited the delay of her Broadway show Plaza Suite as another source of financial tumult. She and Matthew Broderick sold their townhouse this year as well, so it looks like times really are tough for these stars.
Gossip Cop busted this story by pointing out how absurd this all was. Parker was indeed selling shoes… at a store that she owns. While they have faced their own struggles during the current pandemic, the business still reports $25 million in sales a year. Parker's Broadway play had only been pushed until 2021 and not canceled. Even that townhouse sale brought in $15.8 million, which the couple probably sold because they're in the process of combining two town homes in Manhattan into a mega-mansion.
Besides all this easy to surface evidence against the claim, a spokesperson told Gossip Cop on the record that this story was “false,” yet this didn't stop the tabloids from formulating ever more rumors. New Idea, who used the moving of furniture as evidence that the two were breaking up. They’re simply moving into a new home, so that story was silly too.
In another story adjacent to COVID-19, this very tabloid said Hugh Jackman was longing to flee New York City to get away from the outbreak. That story lifted some quotes from Jackman’s wife Deborra-Lee Furness out of context as a way to say they longed for Australia, but the truth is Jackman will be staying in the big apple for his own Broadway show in 2021.
COVID-19 was used as evidence of a crisis in the English line of succession after Prince William revealed he’d survived the virus. The line of succession is very deep, and no crisis ever happened. The lockdown was also supposedly breaking up Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, but that was completely made-up. The line of succession is secure, Kutcher and Kunis are still together, and Parker still has an ample fortune.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Sharon Stone Could Replace Kim Catrall In Third 'Sex And The City'
What Happened With Kim Cattrall And Sarah Jessica Parker? Rumors Paint A Bad Picture
Matthew Broderick Reveals The Secret To His Successful Marriage With Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates Her Son's 18th Birthday With Adorable Throwback Photos
'Hocus Pocus' Stars Sarah Jessica Parker And Bette Midler Feuding?