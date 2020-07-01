Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick Hitting 'Rough Patch' After 'Tense' Beach Outing?

Also, the outlet uses the only picture of Parker “seemingly” arguing with Broderick, but there are plenty of other images where Parker and Broderick are smiling and having a good time with each other.The tabloid picked the one photo made it look like there is drama between the pair when in reality there clearly isn’t. The tabloids love to try to use one unflattering photo of a celebrity to back up its point, but in all honesty, it’s a poor tactic and not enough evidence to validate anything. It's easy for Gossip Cop to debunk this bogus narrative. Plus, this wouldn’t be the first time the tabloids tried to stir up drama between Parker and Broderick.