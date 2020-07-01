Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick Hitting 'Rough Patch' After 'Tense' Beach Outing?

Did Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have a “rough time” at the beach recently? A tabloid claims the spouses’ beach day wasn’t "fun in the sun". Gossip Cop, however, can correct the story.
According to New Idea, the waves weren’t the only thing crashing during Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick’s outing at the beach. The tabloid alleges the spouses may have hit a rough patch after just celebrating their 23rd anniversary. How does the outlet know the couple is supposedly having marital problems? A picture of the actress supposedly lashing out at her husband during their family outing at a Hampton’s beach is all the magazine is using as proof.
The publication further asserts Broderick walked away from his wife after she yelled at him, which indicates the two are having problems. “You could cut the tension with a knife,” a supposed onlooker spilled to New Idea. “Sarah Jessica was shouting and seemed ticked off about something,” the alleged insider adds. We’re not sure who this “source” is but to assume the spouses are having issues because one picture is a bit of a reach.
Also, the outlet uses the only picture of Parker “seemingly” arguing with Broderick, but there are plenty of other images where Parker and Broderick are smiling and having a good time with each other.The tabloid picked the one photo made it look like there is drama between the pair when in reality there clearly isn’t. The tabloids love to try to use one unflattering photo of a celebrity to back up its point, but in all honesty, it’s a poor tactic and not enough evidence to validate anything. It's easy for Gossip Cop to debunk this bogus narrative. Plus, this wouldn’t be the first time the tabloids tried to stir up drama between Parker and Broderick.
Last September, Gossip Cop busted a similar tabloid, NW, for falsely claiming Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were divorcing because of Hugh Grant. The unreliable magazine alleged Parker’s friendship with Grant was causing issues to her marriage with Broderick and the actor “flipped out” when an unnamed friend tattled that Grant and Parker were spending time together. Gossip Cop ran this narrative by a spokesperson for Parker to get clarification on the matter and we were told the story was absurd.
Before this, the National Enquirer incorrectly stated Parker and Broderick were “living separate lives.” The outlet contended Broderick allegedly “dumped” his wife and was getting cozy with his Broadway costar, Brooks Ashmanskas. We’re not sure why Broderick supposedly spending time with his costar would lead to the paper making a horrible accusation, but Gossip Cop investigated the story and found it to be false. It seems every year, around this time, which is around the couple's anniversary, the tabloids dredge up some phony report about the couple, yet here they are, still going strong after all these years.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.