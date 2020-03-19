How Sarah Hyland Knew Wells Adams Was The One On Their First Date

By Brianna Morton |

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams knew almost immediately that they’d found something special in each other. In fact, the two confessed that they’d known from the very first date that they had finally met “The One.” This just makes their romance all the more sweet.

Wells Adams went from DMs to down on one knee

What had started out as online flirtation had resulted in Wells Adams sliding in Sarah Hyland’s DMs to try to move the flirting into the real world. Since she dug his confidence, Hyland agreed. Adams flew into town for business and they were supposed to meet up for drinks, but Hyland had a prior engagement that ran long. The Modern Family star was attending the exclusive Evening Before The Emmys party, Adams told Elite Daily. Since his business was already taken care of, Hyland told him, “You know this is too late. Just come to this party.”

Wells Adams agreed to come, but he didn’t quite know what he was getting himself into. “Literally every famous person on every amazing television show was at this party, and it was terrifying for me because I didn’t even, at the time, live in LA.” Adams didn’t let nerves get the better of him, however. He made quite the impression on Sarah Hyland, who offered to drop him off where he was staying during his trip since she had a driver. “We made out in the car and I said something to the driver like, ‘Hey, let’s go around the city again,’” he recalled. “We didn’t, but I joke that when I said that, that was the time I realized.” That realization? He knew he’d found the one in Sarah Hyland.

Sarah Hyland felt the same way, just slightly earlier

Hyland had the same realization earlier that evening during the party. “She beat me by like two hours,” Wells Adams admitted. At the party, there’d been a moment when Hyland was dancing with her friends and Adams noticed she was being slightly hampered by her purse. “Give me your purse, I’ll hold it while you dance with your girlfriends,” he recalled saying to her. “And I didn’t think about it. I was like, ‘If you want to get down and twerk, you should be able to do it hands-free.’” It might seem like a small moment, but it had a big impact on Hyland, Adams said.

“The way she tells the story is that she had dated a lot of guys who were maybe intimidated by her success, and maybe didn’t want to be the guy holding the purse. I don’t have any ego or any of that, so l was just like, ‘Yeah, get weird.’” Wells Adams’ lack of ego and the consideration he showed her were enough to convince Sarah Hyland she’d made the right move when she decided to take a shot on the Bachelor in Paradise bartender.