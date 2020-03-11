By Elyse Johnson |

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland’s fairy-tale romance couldn’t be cuter. The couple announced their engagement in July 2019 after dating for two years. The actress, who is best known for her role on Modern Family, has also starred in Vampire Academy and The Wedding Years. Adams is best known from the reality competition, The Bachelorette. Adams was on season 12, where he competed for the heart of bachelorette JoJo Fletcher. After being eliminated on the sixth week, Adams went on to star in the third season of Bachelor in Paradise.

News of the couple’s romance began circulating in October 2017. And now that they have a wedding plan, Adams and Hyland seem to be in complete bliss. When speaking on his fiancee, Adams revealed the one thing he doesn’t see her ever doing in the future.

Why Sarah Hyland is too good for reality TV

Adams revealed to Us Weekly Hyland would probably never appear on The Bachelor spinoff. Why? She’s too expensive. “I don’t think The Bachelor could afford her to come on the show,” the tv star joked. Adams continued by shutting down any ideas that he would do a reality show with his future wife. “That’s a hard pass. I’ll do it every year, but she won’t. Her career is just starting to go crazy. I think that that’s just something that I don’t think she would ever want to do,” Adams explained.

Wells Adams elaborated that while the two share private life on social media, he is a little hesitant to return to reality TV because it comes with a lack of control. “To be honest with you, I don’t know if I would ever want to do that either, just because that’s just letting people really into your life, and that’s a little scary,” Adams confessed.

Wells Adams adores his future wife

In regards to his partner’s busy schedule, Sarah Hyland does have her hands full. The actress is still a full-time regular on the ABC comedy, which is set to conclude next month. She’s also not shy about flexing her musical talents. She covered several songs with the pop-rock band Boyce Avenue, including “Closer” by the Chainsmokers and “Don’t Wanna Know” by Maroon 5.

Wells Adams is completely smitten with the actress and commented that his favorite thing about her is when she is completely herself. “She looks the best when she has no makeup on. I’m a firm believer in that. She has seven different laughs, and I’ve been trying to document all of them and figure out what each one means. Because she has her nerd laugh, and then she has her acting laugh, and then there’s just a lot of them,” the actor shared. Even though a show with them would be too cute, at least we get to hear some adorable stories from them!