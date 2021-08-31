Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

NeNe Leakes wears a peach colored gown and poses with husband Gregg, in a gray suit, on the red carpet News NeNe Leakes Shares Heart-Breaking Cancer Update Regarding Husband Gregg

NeNe Leakes has revealed husband Gregg Leakes’ cancer battle has taken a turn for the worse. The reality star has shared that 66-year-old Gregg is nearing the final stages of his colon cancer battle – asking fans to pray for Gregg, NeNe said her husband is “transitioning to the other side.” NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband […]

 by Rebecca Cukier
A photo of Scott Disick wearing a beige shirt and black vest, and Kourtney Kardashian in a pink dress, layered over a photo of Younes Bendjima, in a white jacket, before a gray background News Alleged Leaked Texts Show Scott Disick’s Thoughts On Kourtney Kardashian Dating Travis Barker

It looks like Scott Disick has strong thoughts on ex and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian’s steamy romance with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. The 38-year-old reality star and Talentless founder is currently front-page news as alleged Instagram direct messages show him disapproving of 42-year-old Kourtney dating Travis – the Flip It Like Disick face appears […]

 by Rebecca Cukier
Image of sleeping pills and shut eye Lifestyle If You Take Melatonin Every Night, You Need To Read This

Melatonin is a natural sleeping supplement that supports sleep. But does that mean insomniacs are off the hook when it comes to safety?

by Brittany Baxter
Sandra Oh wears a pink dress against a gold background on the red carpet News Sandra Oh Claimed Being On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Was Traumatic

Sandra Oh starred on Grey’s Anatomy for a decade, becoming a megastar in the process. She’s opening up on the mental tumult that success caused. Here’s what she had to say. Sandra Oh’s Early Beginnings It would be unfair to say Oh was an unknown actress in 2005 when she landed a starring role on […]

 by Matthew Radulski
News

Sandra Oh Claimed Being On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Was Traumatic

M
Matthew Radulski
5:00 pm, August 31, 2021
Sandra Oh wears a pink dress against a gold background on the red carpet
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Sandra Oh starred on Grey’s Anatomy for a decade, becoming a megastar in the process. She’s opening up on the mental tumult that success caused. Here’s what she had to say.

Sandra Oh’s Early Beginnings

It would be unfair to say Oh was an unknown actress in 2005 when she landed a starring role on Grey’s Anatomy. She’d already won awards in her native Canada and co-starred with Rowan Atkinson in Bean. Her work was consistently praised, especially on the HBO series Arliss. Throw in a memorable appearance in Academy Award winner Sideways, and you have a pretty successful career already going on.

That being said, there are very few network dramas as successful as Grey’s Anatomy. She went from a critical darling to a regular Emmy nominee. Suddenly, she was a guest on The Tonight Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!. She went from a well-renowned actress to one of the most recognizable faces on ABC. As you’d expect, this sudden fame took some getting used to.

She Sought Therapy

Oh’s doing the media rounds to promote her new series The Chair. In one recent interview with Willie Geist, she opened up about losing her privacy. She said her sudden rise “was traumatic… The reason why I’m saying that is the circumstances you need to do your work is with a lot of privacy.” Her loss of anonymity made it more difficult to even go outside.

Luckily, Oh was able to find a good therapist. The Killing Eve star said, “You just have to work at finding your way to stay grounded. And a lot of times that’s by saying no.” Oh starred on the show through its first ten seasons and has not returned since.

A Continuing Advocate

This isn’t the first time Oh has mentioned how important therapy is in her career. Back in 2013, she spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about leaving Grey’s Anatomy. She said, “I’ve gone through a lot of therapy over this…I started thinking about it because I had to prepare myself. I gave myself two years to emotionally let go.” It looks like therapy helped her in the early days and ultimately helped her say goodbye.

What’s Next?

Oh is as busy now as anyone else in Hollywood. She’s starring in three hit shows at the same time: Invincible, Killing Eve, and The Chair. She’s also providing her voice to Pixar’s upcoming film Turning Red and will star alongside Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh in Tiger’s Apprentice. Both of those films are set to arrive in 2022, alongside the horror movie Umma, also starring Oh. One wonders how she can keep all of these projects straight. 

More Trending News

Meghan Markle Bullying Investigation Rages On, New Revelations About Staffers Exposed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Allegedly ‘Ruffling Feathers’ In Hollywood With Over-The-Top Paychecks
Did Ken Jennings Lose ‘Jeopardy!’ Job Over ‘Bean Dad’ Controversy?
Reese Witherspoon Recalls Controversial Magazine Cover That Made Her ‘Burst Into Tears’
How Does Channing Tatum’s Ex Feel About Zoe Kravitz?
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.