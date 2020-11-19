Sandra Bullock's Relationship With Boyfriend Bryan Randall On The Rocks After 'Shock Separation?

A tabloid reports that Sandra Bullock is going through a "shock separation" from her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall. Gossip Cop has looked into the story. Here’s what we know.
“Sandra & Bryan’s Shock Separation” reads the headline for a new article by Woman’s Day. From the glaring title, it would appear that Bullock and Randall are taking time off from their romance. Yet, upon further reading, the magazine’s narrative purports a different tale. According to the tabloid, Bullock and Randall’s two-month separation due to the actress being away for filming is “taking a toll” on the Crash star.
An insider who is described as a “family friend” states, “It’s been especially hard after having her all to himself during the lockdown. Bryan feels like she keeps changing the goalposts as to when she’s coming home.” The source continues Randall’s “finding it tough. As a reformed addict, she’s a huge support for him. She does her best and they talk several times a day but it’s not the same.” The tipster discloses the photographer “feels very vulnerable” and no amount of “fly in for the weekend” will do because he has Bullock’s two children with him.
The magazine asserts that while Randall has made sure the actress’ kids see her as much as possible, “Sandra-Bryan time” is very rare these days. “She’s hoping to make up for it over Christmas and is still confident she’ll be home before December,” the source adds.
Indeed, Sandra Bullock is currently filming in Vancouver for her new Netflix film, but that doesn’t mean there are any problems in her relationship with Bryan Randall. Also, the tabloid pulls a bait and switch on its readers by alluding to Bullock and Randall's supposed “shockingly split” but then claims Randall is “struggling” without his girlfriend around. Gossip Cop is quite sure Randall knows Bullock is an in-demand actress with a busy schedule. As for the Bird Box star’s children being too much for Randall, the actress stated before that her boyfriend is very good with her kids. During an interview with InStyle, Bullock revealed about Randall:
He's super kind. For the kids he's sort of No. 1. and I'm No. 2. But I get it because he's more fun and has better treats.
Simply put, we don’t think there are any problems in Bullock and Randall’s relationship. Additionally, Woman’s Day has been unreliable in the past when it comes to reporting on Bullock's personal life. Last year, Gossip Cop busted the publication for alleging Sandra Bullock was in love with Keanu Reeves. Given the fact that both Bullock and Reeves are both in relationships with other people, it wasn’t hard to correct this bogus tale.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.