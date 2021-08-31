Sandra Bullock’s Boyfriend Worried About Her Flirting With Channing Tatum?

Is Sandra Bullock’s boyfriend, Bryan Randall, worried about the state of their relationship after the actress was caught flirting with Channing Tatum? According to one tabloid, Bullock may be starting a new romance after growing closer with Tatum on the set of their new movie. Gossip Cop looks deeper into the story’s details.

Sandra Bullock Flirting With Channing Tatum?

Life & Style reports that while filming The Lost City of D, Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum were flirting while on set. Tatum posted a heart-warming video on his Instagram that looked a little more intimate than something from a regular friendship, the outlet notes. “I don’t have the words for how special Sandy Bullock is,” Tatum captioned the post.

The magazine cites an insider close to the situation, who says, “Bryan completely trusts Sandra.” But the Instagram video Tatum posted made the two look “a little too close for him.” Apparently, the video was so intimate that it made Randall “uncomfortable” after watching it.

Is Sandra Bullock Cheating On Bryan Randall?

It’s true; the Instagram video Tatum posted is cute. But we don’t believe Bullock is flirting with the actor. In the video, Tatum’s holding Bullock in his arms as he playfully falls backward into the water behind them. The two are seen laughing and smiling throughout the entire video, along with the crowd of people surrounding them. A voice in the background announces that filming for Tatum and Bullock was officially wrapped.

After falling into the water, Tatum plants a gentle kiss on Bullock’s cheek. The act is simply a playful celebration to commemorate the end of filming their movie and is in no way a sign Bullock and Randall are breaking up. Additionally, a rep for Bullock straight up denied the claim, which Life & Style apparently didn’t take seriously.

Other Speculations On Sandra Bullock’s Relationship

We continually debunk stories relating to Sandra Bullock’s relationship and life. For example, the National Enquirer alleged the actress was pregnant after apparently appearing unusually “bumpy” in pictures. The magazine was completely wrong about the pregnancy. Gossip Cop noted that Bullock herself never even announced she was expecting.

In 2020, Woman’s Day reported that Randall and Bullock’s relationship was strained while Bullock was away filming. According to an insider, “Bryan feels like she keeps changing the goalposts as to when she’s coming home.” We didn’t give the story much credit. Bullock has been a high-profile actress that’s constantly in demand, and we’re sure Randall understands that. Tabloids will always spin false tales about Bullock due to her star power.