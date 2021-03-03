Sandra Bullock’s Boyfriend Jealous Of Her Working With Brad Pitt?

Is Sandra Bullock’s boyfriend, Bryan Randall, jealous that she’s working with Brad Pitt? Gossip Cop takes a look at the report. Here’s what we found out.

Bryan Randall Fears Brad Pitt Will Take Sandra Bullock From Him?

“Sandra’s Guy Getting All ‘Fight Club’ Over Brad!” reads the bold headline for a recent report from the National Enquirer. Bullock has recently joined Pitt’s upcoming thriller, Bullet Train, and the according to the tabloid, her live-in love, Randall, is terrified he’ll lose her to the Hollywood hunk. “Bryan is possessive, and he has a jealous streak. The idea of Sandra spending months in Brad’s company has him concerned,” says an insider.

The paper writes that Bullock and Pitt have a lot of common, which is even worse for Randall. A source says, “They’re both divorced, they’ve adopted kids from other countries, and they have an interest in architecture. They also have several friends in common, including George Clooney and his wife, Amal, who would love nothing more than that to see them get together!”

The tabloid adds that sources claim Bullock has also turned down Randall’s marriage proposals, leaving him unsure of where they stand. The insider discloses that Pitt “is one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors and Bryan knows Sandra’s free to start a relationship with Brad if that’s what she wants. He’s very worried Brad could swoop in.”

Gossip Cop’s Take On The Report

Gossip Cop isn’t buying this report one bit, and neither should readers. The only piece of truth to the story is that Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt will be working together on Bullet Train. Everything else doesn’t make any sense. Bullock may not be married to Bryan Randall, but the two have been together since 2015. While more reliable outlets have confirmed that the two aren’t in a rush to wed, that doesn’t mean it won’t happen — which makes the notion that Bullock rejected his proposals wrong. Also, Gossip Cop corrected a similar report from the tabloid, NW, which alleged that Jennifer Aniston was blindsided by Bullock’s casting in the movie.

The Tabloid Can’t Even Keep Up

The magazine also tried to purport that there was drama behind Bullock’s casting in the movie, but we debunked the rumor. Additionally, Bullock’s character in the film has not been disclosed yet, but there aren’t any reports confirming she will portray Pitt’s love interest. Simply put, the paper is reaching when it comes to this story.

Gossip Cop isn’t surprised by this. In 2019, we busted the Enquirer for claiming that Sandra Bullock was marrying Bryan Randall. Clearly, the tabloid can’t even keep track of its lies and deceitful tales, which is why isn’t shouldn’t be trusted.

