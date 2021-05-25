Sandra Bullock’s Boyfriend Bans Her From Spending Time With Keanu Reeves?

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves‘ on-screen chemistry would make anyone swoon, but apparently, it has quite the opposite effect on Bullock’s longtime boyfriend, photographer Bryan Randall. One outlet says that Bullock’s attempts at socializing with the John Wick actor have all been rejected by her partner. Here’s what’s going on.

Sandra Bullock Can’t See Keanu Reeves

According to Star, it’s nearly impossible to get Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves to stop talking about how much they admire each other, especially in the context of their time together on Speed. However, the two’s “long and flirty friendship — so thrilling to fans” is apparently a “major turnoff” for Randall, who finds himself standing alone against the unstoppable tide of Keanu Reeves’ charisma. “Bryan finds Keanu intimidating,” an unnamed insider explains. “He suspects he’s the ‘one who got away’ back in the day.”

Even though Reeves has settled down with a partner of his own, artist Alexandra Grant, in the past few years, the source says that Reeves’ relationship status doesn’t matter when it comes to Randall’s ban on interacting with the suave star — he’s apparently “put his foot down when it comes to group hangouts” and says it’s never happening. “Sandy wants to double date with Keanu and Alexandra,” the snitch says. “But even if it’s a chilled-out dinner party via Zoom, Bryan’s not down with it at all.”

What’s Going On With Sandra Bullock And Keanu Reeves?

As fun as Speed is, it’s not the only reason there’s been so much talk about the relationship between the two A-list actors. In 2018, Sandra Bullock admitted to Ellen DeGeneres on her show that she had a bit of a crush on her co-star when they were filming the 1994 thriller. Not long after, Keanu Reeves joked with DeGeneres that Bullock must’ve been distracted to not notice his crush on her. It was a cute back-and-forth on both occasions, but it’s what came after the confessions that’s important.

Bullock chalked up her and Reeves’ long-standing friendship to the fact that there’s never been anything romantic between them, while Reeves explained that nothing ever happened when they were working together because, well, they were working. Reeves, unsurprisingly, didn’t want to tread on any boundaries when they were both at work — he’s a loyal and courteous person, and we have no doubt that Randall knows that. And for what it’s worth, it’s just tacky to even imply that Bullock, whose marriage to Jesse James dissolved after very public infidelity issues, is somehow getting too flirty with friends.

Besides, we know this story is bogus since Reeves himself mentioned in a Q&A that he and Bullock get dinner and catch up every so often. They’re friends, and while Reeves keeps his personal life and relationship extremely private, there’s no reason to suspect that he’s been banned from getting together with his pal.

Other Sandra Bullock, Keanu Reeves Rumors

This is a somewhat familiar narrative for Gossip Cop. As we said, their chemistry means that the tabloids love to speculate about their off-set relationship. Star‘s sister publication OK! reported that Sandra Bullock was caught between Keanu Reeves and Bryan Randall in a story that mentioned that the photographer had “thrown the gauntlet” at Reeves. Between that and putting his foot down in Star‘s story, it seems like the tabloids are hoping for a confrontation of sorts. In reality, however, the gossip rags have no clue what’s going on with Bullock and her personal life, and we found zero proof of any negativity between Reeves and Randall. We already caught Star making up a love story between Reeves and Bullock a few years ago, and it looks like the magazine is still printing fiction.

More News From Gossip Cop

Hoda Kotb Delaying Wedding Over Fears Jenna Bush Hager And Savannah Guthrie Could Push Her Out At ‘Today’?

Susan Andrews: Meet The Wife Of Conservative Pundit Tucker Carlson

This Natural Skincare Line Is The Time Machine In A Bottle You’ve Been Searching For

‘Desolate’ Kanye West Over 300 Pounds Without Kim Kardashian Around To Curb His ‘Gobbling’?

Matthew Perry’s Appearance in ‘Friends’ Promo Has People Worried