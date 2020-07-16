Sandra Bullock Unfairly Dragged Into Step-Son's Assault Arrest

Is Sandra Bullock being unjustly drawn into her former stepson’s legal problems? A tabloid claims the actress is entangled in his drama. Gossip Cop has investigated the story. Here’s what we’ve uncovered.
Sandra Bullock’s former stepson, Jesse Eli James, has been busted twice recently. In an article by the National Enquirer, the tabloid claims the actress is “reeling” from it. The outlet asserts Bullock is “caught up” in James’ ordeal. The 23-year-old was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend, Lucee, in April. Before that, he was arrested in late March. Jesse is the son of Bullock’s former husband Jesse James, whom she divorced in 2010 following cheating allegations.
A supposed source said the incident involving James’ son that it was a “physical altercation” and Lucee’s “body hit the ground and there was stomping. It was brutal.” The tabloid adds when the cops questioned Jesse he described the event as “rough sex.” The outlet maintains that even though Bullock is no longer with her former husband, she is still “protective” of her former family. “Sandra has always helped people out who have been apart of her life, no matter how far back it goes,” the unnamed source continues. The dubious insider concludes the piece by stating, “She’s incredibly upset, heartbroken really that someone she cared for and raised as a mother could seemingly be capable of hurting or harming a woman!”
While Gossip Cop is sure Bullock might be concerned about her former stepson’s legal problems, we doubt the actress is “caught up” in it. Bullock hasn’t seen the 23-year-old in quite some time and has two young children of her own. We’re also sure the actress will always care for him, but this is clearly an attempt to drag Bullock's name into a story that really has nothing to do with her. This wouldn’t be the first time the Enquirer stretched the truth in regards to Bullock’s personal life.
Last May, we busted the unreliable paper for claiming Sandra Bullock was marrying Bryan Randall. The outlet asserted Randall, whom Bullock has been dating for quite some time, “finally convinced the actress to wed him" and two were supposed to exchange vows in Texas. Gossip Cop quickly pointed out that Bullock has stated in the past she didn’t want to get married again and her focus was on building a healthy relationship with someone.
Before this, we busted the tabloid for alleging Bullock called off her wedding to Randall. Once again, the untrustworthy outlet purported the actress was set to marry her longtime beau but had a “change of heart.” The magazine claimed the actress got "cold feet" when she discovered Randall didn’t want to adopt her two children. Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Bullock who dismissed the phony tale when it was written.
