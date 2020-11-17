Sandra Bullock Still Planning Engagement Party For Keanu Reeves?

In 2019, a tabloid claimed Sandra Bullock was planning an engagement party for Keanu Reeves. Gossip Cop looked into the story when it came out. Today, we're taking a look back on the article and if Bullock followed through with this plan.
Last November, OK! reported Sandra Bullock was throwing an engagement party for Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant. Here's a little back story on the piece. The article came out after the same publication alleged Reeves and Grant were planning a secret Malibu ceremony. Gossip Cop debunked the Malibu account after we spoke to a rep for the John Wick actor and was assured no such wedding was taking place. Still, the tabloid later asserted Reeves’ former co-star was giving him this celebration at her Los Angeles home.
An insider revealed Bullock “was going to handle it all - the invites, the catering, the music. She promised it's going to be the perfect evening, and not too over the top." The source added Reeves at first told his Speed cast-mate that it wasn’t necessary, but Bullock insisted because the actor "was Sandra's rock over the years, through good times and bad, and now she wants to return the favor. This party is the least she can do for a friend as sweet as he is."
As wonderful as this sounded, Gossip Cop busted the incorrect report at the time. Sandra Bullock was not planning to throw Keanu Reeves an engagement soiree. The actor never proposed to Grant, so why would the actress throw him a celebration? Though Grant vaguely confirmed recently that the two are dating, there hasn’t been any talk about marriage from more reputable outlets. Also, given the tabloid’s poor timing with the piece after Gossip Cop had already explained Reeves wasn’t getting married, it’s even more evident the magazine can’t keep up with its own lies.
For instance, we busted other incorrect stories from OK! about Reeves and Bullock in the past. Last September, the publication alleged Reeves was adopting a child as a single father. Gossip Cop correcting the story by noting the actor has stated before that he wasn’t having any children.
In regards to Bullock, we busted the tabloid for claiming the actress secretly married before the lockdown occurred. Gossip Cop has corrected numerous times the idea Bullock was marrying her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall, and this time was no different. The actress didn’t wed before the coronavirus outbreak and she's not married now, though she is still together with Randall. She's also never planned or threw an engagement party for Keanu Reeves.
Simply put, the tabloids have no insight into Sandra Bullock or Keanu Reeves’ personal lives.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.