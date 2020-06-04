Sandra Bullock Secretly Got Married Before Lockdown?

The outlet insisted the couple “wanted to make it official before L.A. residents were ordered to stay at home due to the coronavirus epidemic.” The unnamed source continued that her “pals” were nonetheless thrilled for her and “sent flowers and videos of their well-wishes.” “Sandra’s been lied to, had her heart stomped on, and had her belief in marriage shaken to the core. But Bryan restored her faith in love,” the supposed insider added. The story ended with this "insider" claiming “for years” everyone was telling Bullock to “stop procrastinating and just marry” Randall. “She’s so happy she listened,” the source concluded.