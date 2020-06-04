Sandra Bullock Secretly Got Married Before Lockdown?

Did Sandra Bullock tie the knot before the current quarantine? A tabloid alleged the actress may have secretly wed her boyfriend, Bryan Randall. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
Two months ago, OK!, asserted that Bullock and Randall quietly exchanged vows and had a “small and simple” ceremony at her Hollywood Hills home. A supposed source tells the outlet, “It was so like Sandra to throw this together in a matter of days." The dubious tipster even throws in some little details to make the tall tale sound more believable, saying, "They wrote their vows on pieces of paper and even passed the same reading glasses to each other.” The ceremony was only attended by family members, the anonymous source added.
The "source" maintained the actress’s son Louis, and her daughter, Laila, acted as ring bearer and flower girl, while her sister, Gesine, commissioned a classic three-tier cake. The outlet gave more oddly specific details, such as Bullock wore a “simple rose-color dress accented by a favorite necklace and low-heeled shoes.” Randall allegedly wore a “casual light suit.”
The outlet insisted the couple “wanted to make it official before L.A. residents were ordered to stay at home due to the coronavirus epidemic.” The unnamed source continued that her “pals” were nonetheless thrilled for her and “sent flowers and videos of their well-wishes.” “Sandra’s been lied to, had her heart stomped on, and had her belief in marriage shaken to the core. But Bryan restored her faith in love,” the supposed insider added. The story ended with this "insider" claiming “for years” everyone was telling Bullock to “stop procrastinating and just marry” Randall. “She’s so happy she listened,” the source concluded.
There are a few things wrong with this story. The article came out in April of this year but it alleged that Bullock married her longtime beau before the lock-down happened. The actress, however, hadn’t made any announcements about marrying Randall. Additionally, Entertainment Tonight, a more reputable site, recently referred to Randall as Bullock’s “boyfriend.” Moreover, OK! has a poor track record when it comes to reporting on Bullock.
In January 2019, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Sandra Bullock was pregnant with a “miracle” baby at 54. The bogus story alleged the actress was pregnant with Bryan Randall’s baby after her final rounds of IVF, a common tab tabloid trope. The narrative was completely fabricated, as we reported at the. Gossip Cop spoke with a rep for Bullock who confirmed the actress was not expecting a baby. Obviously she did not have a baby, either.
Two months later, Gossip Cop dismissed the magazine for incorrectly stating Bullock and Randall secretly wed at her Wyoming ranch. Once again the publication's story quoted an unnamed and untraceable source, who asserted the actress had a small ceremony in front of family and friends, sound familiar? Gossip Cop was told by a spokesperson for the actress that this was also untrue. Just like we’ve done in the past, we’re debunking this latest narrative that Bullock secretly married Randall before the lockdown.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.