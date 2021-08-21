Sandra Bullock Secretly Eloped With Bryan Randall Six Months Ago, Per Report

Are Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall married? One report says she secretly eloped just six months ago. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Tears Regrets & Starting Over’

In its cover story, OK! promises to go inside Bullock’s home and reveal “why she finally eloped with Bryan” after so many years together. “She feels like she’s in a fairy tale,” a source says. After a rough divorce from Jesse James, she’s now living her best life with photographer Bryan Randall.

Randall and Bullock got married in secret six months ago, the outlet reports. An insider spills the details: “Word is they quietly exchanged vows in the California countryside… it was low-key, with just a handful of their closest loved ones in attendance.” Bullock reportedly only cared that her kids be a part of the ceremony. The couple wants to “keep the news under wraps until there’s a special or suitable reason to announce it to the world.”

When Would That Be?

That last bit really does not make much sense. A so-called source says the couple “didn’t want anything big or fancy,” yet they’re happy to hold their announcement until it will make the most impact? That would be a shrewd marketing decision that doesn’t mesh with the rest of this narrative whatsoever.

That contradiction speaks to a much larger issue. Just last month, OK! claimed Bullock and Randall were planning an entirely different ceremony. An insider in that story said, “They’re talking about tying the knot either later this summer or this fall, maybe in Austin where she has property.”

Somehow, January 2022 in Texas morphed into February 2021 in California. These stories are completely incompatible with one another and betray the total lack of insight at play. The only logical explanation is that OK! has no idea what it’s talking about and simply made these stories up.

Other Tall Tales

In January, this very tabloid claimed Sandra Bullock had gotten married in Wyoming. In June, it revised its story to say Bryan Randall was a disgruntled boyfriend. The less said of its absurd love triangle with Keanu Reeves, the better.

It’s comical at this point how many times this tabloid has predicted a Bullock wedding. She’s a very private person, so all of these so-called insiders ought to be disregarded. Bullock and Randall have dated for six years now, so we can assume they’ve discussed marriage at some point. They prefer to stay a very committed, albeit unwed couple. Perhaps someday OK! will learn to respect that. Gossip Cop isn’t holding our breath.