Sandra Bullock Married At Her Wyoming Ranch?

Wedding bells were on the horizon for Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall according to one outlet that ran this headline in January. Gossip Cop investigated the tabloid trope then and reports back with what has surfaced since.

A Ranch Wedding in Wyoming

Earlier this year, OK! reported that Bullock and Randall quietly wed in an intimate and idyllic ceremony at the Miss Congeniality star’s ranch in Wyoming. Insiders claimed the wedding was very low-key because neither of them wanted anything big or flashy. They continued gushing about the ordeal, exclaiming that the guest list included only a handful of close friends and that the two who have been dating for multiple years wrote their own vows and exchanged simple gold bands.

“The newlyweds are over the moon to have made their romance official long at last. It was such a sweet, emotional day, and they both feel so incredibly blessed,” an insider gloats. Cue the hashtag “blessed” in the background as if the tabloid couldn’t have attempted to string together a more cliche anecdote.

Small Wedding, Small Likelihood

Back then, Gossip Cop pointed out that if the wedding really was so secluded and quiet, then a media presence of any sort wouldn’t make the exclusive guest list, let alone be there to grab the details. And their friends definitely wouldn’t dish them out to this tabloid either. This very same outlet also alleged that Bullock and Randall had already gotten married before lockdown at the actress’s Hollywood Hills home, something it fails to mention in this latest story, but another report Gossip Cop busted. Similarly, insiders painted it as a small and simple ceremony that was pulled together in a matter of days. So, they got married twice within one year? When the outlet isn’t making up marriage misstatements, it’s tried to claim she was pregnant with a miracle baby at 54 years of age.

If that weren’t enough, OK! also made up a claim about Bullock with Keanu Reeves in 2019, saying that Reeves was interfering in her current relationship with Randall. Long before that, though, the tabloid suggested that Bullock was already planning a wedding with Randall and that they were in the process of adopting a baby girl. Obviously, the outlet has a tireless history of making up misguided stories about the critically acclaimed actress.

Many avid Bullock fans want nothing more than for her to be happy in love. However, Bullock and Randall still aren’t officially married yet, despite many tabloids suggesting secret weddings and the like. As always, Gossip Cop will continue clarifying the truth about this relationship.

