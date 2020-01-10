Was Sandra Bullock Really Caught Between Keanu Reeves And Boyfriend Bryan Randall?

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

One year ago today, a tabloid claimed Sandra Bullock was caught between her former co-star, Keanu Reeves, and her current boyfriend, Bryan Randall. Gossip Cop debunked the phony report. It wasn’t true at the time and even more evidence has come out proving the story was nonsense.

365 days ago today, OK! published a preposterous article alleging Bullock was torn between Reeves and Randall, but there was absolutely no truth to the article. The outlet quoted an unnamed source, who said Randall “tried to be cool about it since she insists it’s platonic, but he’s noticed that recently, Sandra and Keanu’s buddy-buddy get-togethers have turned into long late-night dinners.”

According to the anonymous source, this led Randall to throw down the gauntlet, telling Bullock it was “Keanu or [him]!” The highly questionable source added, “He loves Sandra and worships the ground she walks on, but there’s only so much he can take.”

As Gossip Cop pointed out 12 months ago, this story was likely invented based on Bullock’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show a few weeks earlier. In that interview, Bullock and DeGeneres discussed the making of Speed, and the actress told DeGeneres she had a crush on Reeves during the filming. She added, however, that because nothing happened between them, they are better friends for it now. Additionally, rather than rely on unnamed and anonymous sources, Gossip Cop checked with Bullock’s official rep, who told us on the record last year that the story was false.

Months after this story was published, Reeves echoed Bullock’s comments when he also appeared with DeGeneres on her show, saying he too had a crush on Bullock, but didn’t act on it because he wanted to keep things professional. It’s clear the two have never had any kind of romantic relationship, nor did they ever act on those feelings both had 25 years ago. Meanwhile, Bullock is still very much with Randall, including being seen getting in the car with him after her appearance as a presenter at last weekend’s Golden Globes. The tabloid’s made-up story looks completely foolish a year later.

The untrustworthy outlet completely changed course on this narrative a few months later. In November, rumors spread that Reeves might be romantically involved with artist Alexandra Grant. OK! took the opportunity to create an entirely new premise involving the Speed co-stars by alleging Bullock was planning Reeves’ engagement party. Gossip Cop has been unable to confirm the rumors about Grant and the notoriously private Reeves, but we were able to confirm that Bullock was planning any kind of party, engagement or otherwise. The tabloid has no insight into their friendship.