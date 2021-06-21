Sandra Bullock Fighting With Boyfriend Over Adoption And Their Future?

Sandra Bullock is a common target of tabloids. She and Bryan Randall are apparently always on the verge of a break-up and are never on the same page regarding a future. She and Randall have dated for over six years now and keep a pretty low profile, but that doesn’t mean they’re about to split, does it? Here are some stories Gossip Cop has investigated about the couple.

‘Butting Heads’ With Beau

According to OK!, Bullock wants to leave Los Angeles with Randall and relocate to Austin, Texas. An insider said “Sandra is sick and tired of the hectic, Hollywood lifestyle,’ and thinks the laid-back Austin would be a better place to raise her family. Randall, a west coast native, was not on the same page. Gossip Cop debunked this story simply by checking Bullock’s schedules. She’s working on multiple projects right now, including the Lost City of D with Channing Tatum. If she was really running from the spotlight, then she wouldn’t be embracing Hollywood.

Adoption Breakup

Woman’s Day recently spoke to a “super-secret source” who revealed that Randall had broken up with Bullock. The source revealed that he didn’t want kids and “urged her to put the brakes on adopting another child. It completely blindsided her.” Bullock is a strong adoption advocate, but she hasn’t welcomed any more kids since 2015. The only real evidence this tabloid had was a photo of Bullock “upset” on a dog walk. Gossip Cop pointed out that most people on a mid-morning walk aren’t smiling what to ear, so this wasn’t exactly a smoking gun.

Banned From Reeves

Bullock and Keanu Reeves have palpable chemistry on screen. According to Star, Randall was so wary of the Speed star that he banned Bullock from spending any time with Reeves. An insider said, “he suspects he’s the ‘one who got away back in the day.” Bullock wanted to go on double dates with Reeves and Alexandra Grant, but Randall was having none of it. Bullock and Reeves have both confessed to having crushes on one another… in the nineties. They’ve been friends for years with no romance in sight. Gossip Cop has no doubt that Randall would respect the widely beloved Reeves, and would trust his partner as well.

Getting Flirty With Pitt

According to the National Enquirer, Bullock and Pitt were getting flirty on the set of Bullet Train, and it was sparking issues with Randall. A source said, “Sandra lights up whenever she’s around Brad, and some people could swear they’ve seen him blushing in her presence.” The two had “explosive” chemistry that could not be ignored. An insider even said they “have even been overheard talking about their kids.”It’s quite a leap to go from flirty chemistry to starting a family. A spokesperson for Bullock denied that this story was true, just like all the rest of the times Gossip Cop has debunked the supermarket tabloids.

