Sandra Bullock ‘Butting Heads’ With Boyfriend Over Plans To Ditch Hollywood?

Are Sandra Bullock and her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, struggling to see eye to eye on where to live? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Sandra Bullock Leaving Los Angeles?

According to the most recent edition of OK!, Sandra Bullock wants to move and is trying to get her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, on board. An inside source tells the tabloid, “Sandra is sick and tired of the hectic, Hollywood lifestyle,” before adding that she’s tossing around the idea of relocating to Austin, Texas. According to the insider, “It’s laid-back, and she feels it’s a more family-friendly place to raise the kids.”

That being said, she and Randall aren’t quite on the same page yet. The source insists Randall “wants to be in LA so he can build up his business. Plus, he’s eager to try his hand at writing and producing.” Since Randall hails from Oregon, the magazine asserts that he’s a “West Coast guy through and through.” The source adds, “Sandra and Bryan are having trouble coming to an agreement. They’re both strong-minded people, so this standoff is going to last a while!”

Sandra Bullock And Bryan Randall At Risk Of Going Long Distance?

So, is it true that Bullock is fleeing LA for the Lone Star State? While it’s impossible to know for certain what Bullock plans for the future, it seems unlikely she’s ditching Hollywood any time soon. On the contrary, Bullock has multiple projects in the works for the first time since 2018. As her career heats up once again, it’s unlikely the actress is choosing now to abandon Hollywood.

Bullock reportedly worked on a film with German director Nora Fingscheidt that’s set for release some time this year. Not to mention, Bullock is currently filming the star-studded Lost City of D with Brad Pitt and Channing Tatum. It seems Bullock is hard at work and not running away from the spotlight as the tabloid implies. It’s totally possible Bullock wants to get away from Hollywood at some point in the future, but now doesn’t appear to be the time.

The Tabloids On Sandra Bullock

Besides, the tabloid’s take on Sandra Bullock always seems to be changing. Not long ago, New Idea reported that Blake Lively was upset Bullock was spending time with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Of course, the magazine failed to mention they were working together at the time. Then, Star alleged that Randall was forbidding Bullock from spending time with Keanu Reeves. Woman’s Day even claimed Bullock and Randall were breaking up over her desire to adopt another child. Obviously, the tabloids can’t be trusted when it comes to Bullock’s love life.

More News From Gossip Cop

Reports: Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Have Been Living Separate Lives & Are Headed For A Split

Paul Bettany’s Son Just Graduated And Looks So Much Like His Famous Mom It’s Scary

‘Sugar Daddy’ Mel Gibson Paying To Get Gigs For Girlfriend Rosalind Ross?

8 Cheapest US Flights You Need To Book Right Now

Paul Rudd’s ‘Friends’ Reunion Cameo Was Cancelled After Jennifer Aniston ‘Cut Ties’ With Him?