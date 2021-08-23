Gossip Cop

 by Ariel Gordon
Sandra Bullock Adopting Third Baby With Longtime Boyfriend Bryan Randall?

Ariel Gordon
8:00 am, August 23, 2021
Sandra Bullock wears a black halter dress on the red carpet
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Is Sandra Bullock adopting another baby with her partner, Bryan Randall? One tabloid claims the Miss Congeniality star is eager to expand her brood. Gossip Cop investigates.

Sandra Bullock Shares ‘Big Adoption News’?

This week’s edition of OK! reports Sandra Bullock is ready to have more children. Bullock is the mother of her two adopted children, Louis and Laila, and has expressed in the past that she’s open to adopting more. The tabloid notes that Bullock confessed in 2013, “if all of a sudden someone said, ‘You have five more kids,’ I’d be totally OK with it.” And an inside source tells the outlet that she’s ready to make the leap.

“It’s not something she’s talked to a whole bunch of people about, but her close family and friends are aware,” the insider dishes. The snitch even reveals that the adoption is set to happen sometime in 2022. “It’s a complex process,” the tipster explains, “and Sandra will certainly want to take her time to ensure she and the family are prepared for another addition.”

But the source adds that Louis and Laila are “thrilled” at the prospect of having another sibling. “There’s no doubt they’d love to have another brother or sister,” the insider muses. Bullock’s long-time boyfriend, Bryan Randall, is also on board with the idea. “He loves being a father!” the source exclaims.

Sandra Bullock Planning To Adopt Another Baby In 2022?

So, is it true Bullock is planning to kick off 2022 by adopting another child? We seriously doubt it. First of all, despite the word of an alleged “insider” and an offhand quote from nearly eight years ago, the tabloid provides no evidence for Bullock’s plans to adopt more children. Bullock seems perfectly content at the moment with her little family, and her career is ramping up again after a four-year hiatus.

Despite the magazine’s claims that Bullock’s planning to adopt a child in 2022, it fails to mention that Bullock has a new movie coming out next year. Bullock recently filmed The Lost City of D with Channing Tatum, and it’s already getting a lot of buzz. Bullock is certainly going to be busy promoting the film once it hit theaters.

Furthermore, Bullock keeps a very lowkey presence relative to most A-listers. Bullock spends her downtime in Austin, Texas, and doesn’t even have social media. Since Bullock’s inner circle seems pretty tight-knit, we doubt anyone actually close to Bullock is spilling her information to the tabloids.

The Tabloid On Sandra Bullock

This isn’t the first time we’ve busted OK! for lying about Bullock. Back in 2019, the outlet reported Bullock was throwing an extravagant engagement party for Keanu Reeves. Then the tabloid claimed Bullock was in a love triangle with Reeves and Randall. And more recently, the publication alleged Bullock and Randall were “butting heads” over her plans to ditch Hollywood.

