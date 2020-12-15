Who Was Tom Hanks' First Wife? All About Samantha Lewes

In 2019, Hanks told the New York Times that he did feel some regret about the way he handled being a 20-something father. “I start thinking about mistakes I made with my own kids and not explaining things or not being there for them,” the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor said. “Or being so preoccupied with other things that are going on in our adult world. My son Colin was born when I was very young. As well as my daughter, but that means we have this gestalt understanding because they remember when their dad was just a guy trying to, you know, make the rent. My other kids, they were born after I had established a beachhead in every way. And so their lives were just different.”