Sam Smith Reveals Why A Diet Wasn’t A Part Of Their Weight Loss

By Elyse Johnson |

Sam Smith has taken the world, and pop charts, by storm. The British singer is one of the most recognized love vocalists today and it’s easy to see why. With songs like “Latch”, “Lay Me Down”, and “Dancing with a Stranger”, Smith’s songs tug at the hearts of every fan. Since becoming a huge pop sensation, Smith has become more comfortable in their skin. The singer has been open about their romantic relationships and identity. The singer has also changed their appearance drastically.

Smith apparently lost over 50 pounds and looks better than ever! The singer revealed the secret to their weight loss and why being healthy is more just than a diet.

Sam Smith’s loving their new skin

Smith debuted their new look on the cover of L’Uomo Vogue magazine, much to the surprise of their fans. The singer revealed that they worked with nutritional therapist Amelia Freer to help keep the weight off. Smith disclosed on the Today Show that they weren’t on a diet, but instead, the way they consumed food had changed. In addition to this, Smith also works out three times a week, doing cardio and weights with a personal trainer.

Even though the results have paid off, Smith admitted it was harder than people think for them to resist food. “I am always going to be self-conscious. I’m always going to be trying because I love food more than you could imagine. It’s always going to be a struggle for me,” Smith told Extra.

It’s changed almost everything

In a separate interview for V Magazine with actress Sarah Jessica Parker, the singer stated how they felt more comfortable being on camera now versus a few years ago. “It’s completely different. I think that’s come with me losing weight,” Sam Smith explained. “When I was shooting my first music videos, I just wasn’t happy with the way I looked, so I was trying to control the way the camera moved. I got a bit obsessive. I was constantly looking in the mirror, pinching my waist, weighing myself every day. Now, I’ve gotten to a place where I really love my stretch marks and I just enjoy my body.”

When Parker asked Sam Smith what does breaking the rules mean to them as far as struggling with self-esteem issues, Smith replied: “It means happiness [laughs]. It sounds really strange, but I became so comfortable in my loneliness. I became best friends with my sadness and I lost my friendship with my happiness. Not only to be happy for myself, but to make other people happy.”

We couldn’t agree more with Sam Smith! Hopefully, more folks can learn from their personal growth and strength. We know we’re inspired!