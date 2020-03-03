Sam Smith And Brandon Flynn: What Happened In Their Relationship

By Elyse Johnson |

Sam Smith is the romantic crooner of our generation. The British pop singer has won over the hearts of everyone with their soft voice and swoon-worthy lyrics. Smith’s dominated the charts with hit singles such as “Lay Me Down” and “I’m Not The Only One.” The singer can make even the faintest of heart believe in love, but their personal life may sing a different tune.

Smith’s most prolific relationship was with actor Brandon Flynn. Flynn is best known for his role on the Netflix drama, 13 Reasons Why. Smith and Flynn’s whirlwind romance has since come to an end, but how did their relationship begin?

Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn’s Thrilling Romance

The singer revealed in October 2017 that they were indeed in a relationship with the actor after the two were pictured kissing earlier that month. Smith appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they confirmed the relationship after DeGeneres asked Smith if they were still single.

“No, I’m not, which is crazy,” the singer replied to the question. “It’s weird bringing out an album and not being single, because when I brought out In the Lonely Hour, I was so lonely. But now, I’m singing songs about another guy. I’m quite happy, so it’s quite weird,” Sam Smith explained. In November, they continued to speak openly about their relationship, while Brandon Flynn also confirmed the relationship by posting a picture of the couple on his Instagram in December 2017.

Sam Smith is usually known for making sad love songs, but being in a relationship with Flynn put them in a happier place. “I’m in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I deserve to be happy. I’m actually asking myself if I’m going to be writing some happy love songs soon!” Smith said to V.

At the 2018 Grammys, the couple was seen together having a good time together, and in March 2018, Smith spoke for the first time about the kissing photos that were released in 2017. The singer claimed the whole incident was a “joke.” Although the pair was spotted together on a vacation in April 2018, there were reports in June of that year that the couple had called it quits after eight months together.

The singer is too good at goodbyes

In September 2018, Smith finally spoke about their breakup with Flynn and revealed that split was an amicable decision. “Brandon was wonderful. All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty,” Smith stated. As of now, the singer is still single, and the same seems to be true for Brandon Flynn. Although this relationship may have ended soon, it’s always good to see that there’s no bad blood or ill will between the exes.