Sam Smith Announces Album Retitling And Delay Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

By Griffin Matis |

Earlier this morning, British singer Sam Smith announced that they’d be delaying their upcoming third album due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. The album was originally titled To Die For and was scheduled to release June 5. The singer made a post on Instagram to let fans know that plans had changed.

Sam Smith delays their album until further notice

The singer already delayed To Die For once before. The album was slated to come out May 1 before being pushed back to the June 5 release date. Though no reason was given for the initial pushback, it can be assumed that it was also because of COVID-19 reasons.

“To my wonderful fans, I want to send love and strength to everyone who has been affected by this situation,” Sam Smith wrote. “I hope you are all alright during this incredibly weird, upsetting and unprecedented time.”

Smith noted that after the past few weeks, publishing the album with the original title and release date “doesn’t feel right” in the midst of the global pandemic. “I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date,” they wrote, “both of which are to be confirmed at this time.”

“But until then I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months, which I’m incredibly excited about,” Sam Smith added. “Thank you for always being by my side and for your understanding and patience. I always want to do right by you. Always.”

Fans will have to wait a little longer for a good reason

Sam Smith has released four singles from the album, including its title track and “Dancing with a Stranger” with former Fifth Harmony member Normani. The album will include Sam Smith’s cover of Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love” as well, and it will also host a Calvin Harris collaboration.

Although some fans may be disappointed that the former To Die For is once again being pushed back, it truly does seem like Sam Smith wants to do right by their fans. It’s never easy to have to go back to work on a nearly complete project, but it’s admirable to do so in the face of such a global shift in daily life.