Sam Hunt And Hannah Lee Fowler: Everything We Know About The Husband And Wife

By Brianna Morton |

Sam Hunt and his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, certainly enjoy their privacy, but if you’ve listened to Hunt’s debut album, Montevallo, you’ve already got an idea of what their love story looks like. Theirs is one of the most romantic love affairs in country music, and Hunt has a hit album to prove it. It took a long time for them to reach the place they are today, but it was a love worth the wait.

Sam Hunt’s Musical Muse

The “Body Like A Back Road” singer has his wife to thank for much of the inspiration behind his first album, Montevallo. The album is named after Fowler’s hometown of Montevallo, Alabama, where Hunt had never lived or even stepped foot in prior to meeting Fowler. In fact, they didn’t even meet in her hometown; rather, they met in Nashville. “I had never visited Montevallo, but right before I left to go to Nashville I met a girl from there,” Hunt told E! News in 2014, the year he released the album.

Hannah Lee Fowler became a muse of sorts for Sam Hunt. Both the songs about heartbreak and love songs were all about her. Though they had been dating since about 2008, their relationship was very much an on-again, off-again affair. He admitted, “A lot of the experiences I had with her and the relationship I had with her,” were what “inspired a lot of the songwriting on the album.” Among other songs, Fowler is the inspiration behind “Cop Car,” which was sung by Keith Urban and included in Hunt’s album. It wasn’t just their relationship that inspired the album, Hunt admitted. “I spent a lot of time talking to her about songs,” Hunt told ABC News Radio. “I probably should have included her as a co-writer on a lot of these songs because I spent a lot of time chatting with her.”

On The Road To Their Fairy Tale Happy Ending

It would take more than a hit album to win Fowler’s heart, however. Sam Hunt had to really prove his love to her before she would become his wife. The year before the couple wed, Hunt revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he’d flown out to Hawaii, where his future wife lived, about seven times in a span of three months to convince her to make their on-again, off-again relationship permanently on. “And the seventh trip I convinced her,” a triumphant Hunt told the outlet. What followed was a wedding straight out of a fairy tale.

Hunt and Fowler wed in Hunt’s hometown in Georgia, surrounded by family and friends. “It was perfect,” he gushed. “Hannah was happy, and that was my number one priority, so it worked out. My family was there. I got to spend time with people I haven’t gotten to see in a while and celebrate a special time in my life and in my wife’s life, and our families lives, so it was a really, a really great moment.” Though they’d had some hardships to work through, the couple finally found their happily ever after with each other.