Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Kris Jenner in a black and silver outfit with Corey Gamble in a blue suit Celebrities Kris Jenner Having $2 Million Wedding With Corey Gamble, Reports Say

Kris Jenner’s been married twice, and she’s built empires on both names. Rumors swirl that she and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble could be tying the knot. They’ve dated since 2014, so a wedding wouldn’t be shocking at all. Here are the latest stories Gossip Cop has heard surrounding the possible union. Planning A TV Wedding […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Image of French mani Lifestyle The Fastest And Easiest Way To Get A French Manicure

This TikTok hack for the perfect French many is so easy and quick, you won't believe it actually works–but it does.

 by Kelsey Michal
Two photos featuring Sha'Carri Richardson and Allyson Felix News Sha’Carri Richardson’s Controversial Instagram Post About Allyson Felix Causes Backlash

Sha’Carri Richardson, who was denied a chance at achieving her Olympic dreams after testing positive for cannabis and garnered widespread support, is receiving new backlash after posting what seemed to be shade toward fellow runner Allyson Felix. Felix, who became the most decorated American track athlete of all time during the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, voiced […]

 by Brianna Morton
Salma Hayek in a very low cut purple dress in front of photographers News Salma Hayek Stuns With Weekend Pool Selfie

Salma Hayek is proving Little Miss Popular with her latest pool snap, one the 54-year-old actress shared as she gave off a #sundayvibes with her 18.5 million Instagram followers over the weekend. The MCU star, known for embracing the platform’s hashtags, was all smiles in a luxurious waterside setting on Sunday, with the snap taking […]

 by Rebecca Cukier
News

Salma Hayek Stuns With Weekend Pool Selfie

R
Rebecca Cukier
5:00 pm, August 25, 2021
Salma Hayek in a very low cut purple dress in front of photographers
(magicinfoto/Shutterstock.com)

Salma Hayek is proving Little Miss Popular with her latest pool snap, one the 54-year-old actress shared as she gave off a #sundayvibes with her 18.5 million Instagram followers over the weekend. The MCU star, known for embracing the platform’s hashtags, was all smiles in a luxurious waterside setting on Sunday, with the snap taking in an infinity pool, exotic tiki huts, plus the Mexican bombshell’s famous good looks.

Posting from an undisclosed location, Hayek delighted her followers with her trademark low-key vibes, also affording an insight into her Kardashian-style vacation – fans are already questioning where the photo was taken, with many assuming Hayek is in Bora Bora.

Salma Hayek Sends Out Weekend Pool Vibes

The photo showed The Eternals star in selfie mode and wearing a loose blue shirt while backed by a jaw-dropping and serene pool, ocean waters, huts, plus a craggy rocks horizon. Hayek, going makeup-free as she sported reflective, cat-eye shades, smiled slightly, seemingly wanting fans to check out the lush setting behind her as semi-cloudy skies framed her.

In her caption, Hayek wrote: “#sundayvibes,” adding a #domingo – Spanish for Sunday. A like quickly came in from fellow travel-lover and sitcom star Jennifer Aniston. Fans, meanwhile, are trying to figure out the location – “Looks like Tahiti. Who can confirm?” one wrote.

Hayek made headlines in early 2021 for vacationing in a never-disclosed destination as she commenced her carousel of bikini snaps, ones that made headlines both for the curve display and, later, as Hayek revealed she finds posting swimwear photos “liberating.”

“I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year,” she told ET. “I’m glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation.”

“But after that first week and when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine, I started eating again,” Hayek added. Weight has remained a hot topic in Salma’s interviews this year, with a more recent reveal seeing the star state she’s struggling to lose the weight she piled on for the upcoming movie House of Gucci, co-starring Lady Gaga and Al Pacino.

Salma is also fresh from releasing trailer footage of The Eternals with fans seeing her on horseback and shouting out the movie’s director Chloé Zhao.

“I felt butterflies in my stomach just getting a glimpse of Chloé Zhao’s elegant work. I’m immensely grateful to be a part of it. In case you are wondering, it’s me on the horse”, she captioned the video.

More New From Gossip Cop

What Has ‘CSI’ Star William Petersen Been Up Since He Left The Hit Show
What Charlie Watts’ Death Means For The Upcoming Rolling Stones Tour
Pete Davidson Flirting With Kaley Cuoco Days After Breakup With Phoebe Dynevor?
Sheryl Underwood Furious That Jerry O’Connell Gets Paid More On ‘The Talk’?
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.