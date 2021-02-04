Salma Hayek Sports Cleavage Tattoos In New Instagram Post

Salma Hayek has always been stunning, but her latest Instagram post is a bit more shocking. The actress posted a photo of her smiling in the makeup chair in a white top and cute black glasses with visible sunflower and plant tattoos on her chest.
The star posted the behind-the-scenes photo, noting that she was in the middle of a hair, makeup, and "tattoo test" from the upcoming sci-fi film Bliss, which drops on February 5. Hayek plays Isabel, a woman who, along with Owen Wilson, discovers that reality is actually a simulation. The mind-bending project is from Mike Cahill, who's most well-known for his writing and directing on 2011's Another Earth as well as executive producing The Magicians.
Of course, the ink is purely temporary, but it really doesn't come as a surprise that the actress still looks incredible even with such a bold new look. As excited as we are to see Hayek teaming up with Wilson, the early reviews aren't exactly favorable. That being said, the indie film releases this week on Amazon Prime Video, so the critical consensus may change once it becomes accessible to the movie-watching public.
Reba McEntire Getting Called Out For Excess Plastic Surgery By Boyfriend Rex Linn?
Matthew McConaughey Quitting Hollywood, Changing Careers?
Report: 'Pathetic' Prince Harry Trapped In 'Nightmare' Marriage To Meghan Markle
Tila Tequila 2021: What Happened To The Former Reality Star?
Vanna White Taking Over As Host Of 'Wheel Of Fortune' From Pat Sajak?