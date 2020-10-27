Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Announced Their Engagement In The Most Fitting Way News Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Announced Their Engagement In The Most Fitting Way
News

Salma Hayek Almost Lost Napa Vineyard In Wildfires

Salma Hayek
(DFree / Shutterstock.com)

Salma Hayek is giving thanks to local first responders in Napa Valley, where her vineyard was spared from last month's devastating Glass Fire.

Hayek shared a series of photos on Instagram, mixing images of the blaze and local firefighters with selfies around the property. "We have a vineyard in Napa, and although most of the fires are now under control, I can’t help but feel an immense sense of gratitude for all the first responders that came to the rescue of so many people, animals, and properties," she writes.

We have a vineyard in Napa, and although most of the fires are now under control, I can’t help but feel an immense sense of gratitude for all the first responders that came to the rescue of so many people, animals and properties. In our case, we are especially grateful to the Strike Team 9271C: Strike Team Leader Chief Engine 2752 (Garden Valley Station #50) Engine 2754 (Sutter Hill Station #60) Engine 2774 (Sutter Hill Station #60) Engine 2772 (Pilot Hill Station #70) …for being our heroes during this fire season. Muchas gracias! Tenemos un viñedo en Napa, y aunque la mayoría de los incendios ahora estén bajo control, no puedo evitar sentir una inmensa gratitud por todos los socorristas que vinieron al rescate de tantas personas, animales y propiedades. En nuestro caso, estamos especialmente agradecidos al Strike Team 9271C: Jefe de líder del equipo de ataque Mike Batham Motor 2752 (estación Garden Valley # 50) Motor 2754 (Estación Sutter Hill # 60) Motor 2774 (Estación Sutter Hill # 60) Motor 2772 (Estación Pilot Hill # 70) … Por haber sido nuestros héroes durante esta temporada de incendios. ¡Muchas gracias! #calfire @eiselevineyard @hayekstudio

According to Wine Searcher, Hayek's husband—French billionaire François-Henri Pinault—purchased Araujo Estate through his holding company, the Artémis Group, in 2013. The 162-acre estate, which boasts the 38-acre Eisele Vineyard, "has produced some of California's most highly regarded cabernet sauvignons since the early 1970s. [It] sits at the confluence of two watersheds, giving it uniquely mineral-laden soil." Grapes were first planted there in 1886, making it a historic piece of land, at least by California wine standards.

Despite the loss of dozens of treasured local wineries and restaurants, the vineyard is still intact, as evidenced by pictures of the actress picking grapes in the field.

"In our case, we are especially grateful to the Strike Team 9271C: Strike Team Leader Chief, Engine 2752 (Garden Valley Station #50), Engine 2754 (Sutter Hill Station #60), Engine 2774 (Sutter Hill Station #60), Engine 2772 (Pilot Hill Station #70) …for being our heroes during this fire season," writes Hayek. "Muchas gracias!" (She also repeats the message for Spanish readers.)

When Hayek isn't on the property, she's still hard at work in her acting career. Two films are currently in post-production for 2021: Marvel Comics' Eternals and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (with Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson).

