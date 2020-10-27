Salma Hayek Almost Lost Napa Vineyard In Wildfires

View this post on Instagram

We have a vineyard in Napa, and although most of the fires are now under control, I can’t help but feel an immense sense of gratitude for all the first responders that came to the rescue of so many people, animals and properties. In our case, we are especially grateful to the Strike Team 9271C: Strike Team Leader Chief Engine 2752 (Garden Valley Station #50) Engine 2754 (Sutter Hill Station #60) Engine 2774 (Sutter Hill Station #60) Engine 2772 (Pilot Hill Station #70) …for being our heroes during this fire season. Muchas gracias! Tenemos un viñedo en Napa, y aunque la mayoría de los incendios ahora estén bajo control, no puedo evitar sentir una inmensa gratitud por todos los socorristas que vinieron al rescate de tantas personas, animales y propiedades. En nuestro caso, estamos especialmente agradecidos al Strike Team 9271C: Jefe de líder del equipo de ataque Mike Batham Motor 2752 (estación Garden Valley # 50) Motor 2754 (Estación Sutter Hill # 60) Motor 2774 (Estación Sutter Hill # 60) Motor 2772 (Estación Pilot Hill # 70) … Por haber sido nuestros héroes durante esta temporada de incendios. ¡Muchas gracias! #calfire @eiselevineyard @hayekstudio