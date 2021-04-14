Sally Field And Loni Anderson Set To ‘Square Off’ At Burt Reynolds Memorial?

Are Sally Field and Loni Anderson preparing to fight over Burt Reynolds? As the three-year anniversary of Reynolds’ death approaches, one report says two of his exes may brawl over how to honor him. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Grave Concerns For Burt’s Ladies’

According to the Globe, Field and Anderson have bad blood over their respective relationships with Reynolds. Anderson is still jealous of Field, whom Reynolds regarded as the love of his life. Tensions between the two are growing as a statue of Reynolds is set to be unveiled soon.

A source says “Loni doesn’t like Sally and Sally isn’t too fond of Loni either and it’ll be awkward as hell if they’re in the same air space.” Keeping them apart will be a PR nightmare, as the hatred is mutual. An insider says Reynolds would “probably get a chuckle” out of the whole rivalry, but it’s very serious for Anderson and Field.

(Vicki L. Miller/Shutterstock.com)

They’re Going To Physically Fight?

This tabloid is making out like Anderon and Field are about to get in an actual fight at a memorial service. It says so in giant letters right in the middle of the story: “fears Sally And Loni will square off at memorial service.” Gossip Cop really doesn’t think Field and Anderson, both in their seventies, are going to get in a fight at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

This is a desperate attempt from Globe to invent drama out of nothing. Last month, Reynolds remains were finally transferred to the Hollywood cemetery, and the transfer came with the news that a bust should hopefully be installed in September. There’s no formal ceremony announced, so the tabloid is inventing events for folks to fight at.

It is true that Reynolds named Field the love of his life. Anderson was recently asked by Andy Cohen what she thought of that, and her answer was illuminating. She doesn’t songs bitter, nor does she criticize Field.

Gossip Cop should also note that Field and Reynolds split for good in 1982, while Reynolds and Anderson split up in 1994. Anderson is married now to Bob Flick. This story sounds more like a scene from a Burt Reynolds comedy in the 80s where exes fight at a funeral than a genuine news story. Anderson and Field built lives without Reynolds, so there’s no reason to think they’ve secretly hated each other for decades and even if they do, it’s safe to say they have enough decorum not to fight at a memorial service.

Other Silly Fights

Globe makes up fights all the time. Danny Moder and Julia Roberts were supposed to get divorced after a fight in 2019, yet the two are still happily married. It claimed Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell called off their wedding after a huge fight, but the two have never been interested in marriage. For a made-up physical fight, look no further than this its bizarre story about Camilla Parker Bowles assaulting Queen Elizabeth while in a drunken stupor. Clearly, this tabloid prefers inventing drama to telling real news stories.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: ‘Frail And Feeble’ Ozzy Osbourne Headed ‘To The Grave’

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

How Many Kids Does DMX Have? The Truth About DMX’s Children And His Surprising Net Worth

Wendy Williams In ‘Life-Or-Death Situation’ Due To Possible Relapse?

Report: Queen Elizabeth Hiding The Holy Grail, Ark Of The Covenant Behind Palace Walls