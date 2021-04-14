Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Dr. Now standing in his medical office wearing a white lab coat. Celebrities How Dr. Now’s Son Made ‘My 600-Lb. Life’ A Reality

Here's the story on Dr. Now from 'My 600-Lb Life' and how his son helped make the show possible.

by Justin Smith
Hilaria Baldwin on the left, with Alec Baldwin at a red carpet event. Celebrities Alec Baldwin’s Marriage Failing After Spanish Scandals, Quarantine Troubles?

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin have already spent much of 2021 embroiled in scandal. The latter’s been accused of pretending to be from Spain, and the ensuing public outcry has kept the family in the tabloids. We checking in to see how things are going for the Baldwins. Crisis Over Spanish Scandal When the news […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Screenshot of Burt Reynolds and Sally Field from Smokey and the Bandit Celebrities Sally Field And Loni Anderson Set To ‘Square Off’ At Burt Reynolds Memorial?

Are Sally Field and Loni Anderson preparing to fight over Burt Reynolds? As the three-year anniversary of Reynolds’ death approaches, one report says two of his exes may brawl over how to honor him. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Grave Concerns For Burt’s Ladies’ According to the Globe, Field and Anderson have bad blood over their respective […]

 by Matthew Radulski
screenshot of Miley Cyrus in the Angels Like You music video Celebrities Report: Miley Cyrus On Collision Course With Rehab Stint, Drunk Dialing Exes

The latest tabloid headline says that Miley Cyrus is running off the rails, and friends fear the party animal needs intervention again. Has the pop princess become her own wrecking ball? Gossip Cop investigates. Miley Cyrus Partying In The USA According to the Globe, Miley Cyrus has been having a few too many parties in […]

 by Michelle Tierney
Celebrities

Sally Field And Loni Anderson Set To ‘Square Off’ At Burt Reynolds Memorial?

M
Matthew Radulski
6:00 am, April 14, 2021
Screenshot of Burt Reynolds and Sally Field from Smokey and the Bandit
(Getty Images)

Are Sally Field and Loni Anderson preparing to fight over Burt Reynolds? As the three-year anniversary of Reynolds’ death approaches, one report says two of his exes may brawl over how to honor him. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Grave Concerns For Burt’s Ladies’

According to the Globe, Field and Anderson have bad blood over their respective relationships with Reynolds. Anderson is still jealous of Field, whom Reynolds regarded as the love of his life. Tensions between the two are growing as a statue of Reynolds is set to be unveiled soon.

A source says “Loni doesn’t like Sally and Sally isn’t too fond of Loni either and it’ll be awkward as hell if they’re in the same air space.” Keeping them apart will be a PR nightmare, as the hatred is mutual. An insider says Reynolds would “probably get a chuckle” out of the whole rivalry, but it’s very serious for Anderson and Field.

Burt Reynolds and Loni Anderson together at a red carpet event in 1991.
(Vicki L. Miller/Shutterstock.com)

They’re Going To Physically Fight?

This tabloid is making out like Anderon and Field are about to get in an actual fight at a memorial service. It says so in giant letters right in the middle of the story: “fears Sally And Loni will square off at memorial service.” Gossip Cop really doesn’t think Field and Anderson, both in their seventies, are going to get in a fight at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

This is a desperate attempt from Globe to invent drama out of nothing. Last month, Reynolds remains were finally transferred to the Hollywood cemetery, and the transfer came with the news that a bust should hopefully be installed in September. There’s no formal ceremony announced, so the tabloid is inventing events for folks to fight at.

It is true that Reynolds named Field the love of his life. Anderson was recently asked by Andy Cohen what she thought of that, and her answer was illuminating. She doesn’t songs bitter, nor does she criticize Field.

Gossip Cop should also note that Field and Reynolds split for good in 1982, while Reynolds and Anderson split up in 1994. Anderson is married now to Bob Flick. This story sounds more like a scene from a Burt Reynolds comedy in the 80s where exes fight at a funeral than a genuine news story. Anderson and Field built lives without Reynolds, so there’s no reason to think they’ve secretly hated each other for decades and even if they do, it’s safe to say they have enough decorum not to fight at a memorial service.

Other Silly Fights

Globe makes up fights all the time. Danny Moder and Julia Roberts were supposed to get divorced after a fight in 2019, yet the two are still happily married. It claimed Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell called off their wedding after a huge fight, but the two have never been interested in marriage. For a made-up physical fight, look no further than this its bizarre story about Camilla Parker Bowles assaulting Queen Elizabeth while in a drunken stupor. Clearly, this tabloid prefers inventing drama to telling real news stories.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: ‘Frail And Feeble’ Ozzy Osbourne Headed ‘To The Grave’

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021 

How Many Kids Does DMX Have? The Truth About DMX’s Children And His Surprising Net Worth

Wendy Williams In ‘Life-Or-Death Situation’ Due To Possible Relapse?

Report: Queen Elizabeth Hiding The Holy Grail, Ark Of The Covenant Behind Palace Walls

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.