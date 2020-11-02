Sacha Baron Cohen Shares How He Transformed Into Donald Trump For 'Borat 2'

The wand beeped when it reached his chest, but Cohen thought fast and told the guard it was a pacemaker. However, the wand went off again when it reached his abdomen. “[The security guard] said, 'Well, what's that?' And I didn't know what to say, and he said, 'Well, hold on, it's the wire to the pacemaker, yeah?' And I go, 'Yeah, yeah, of course.' And he let me in," Cohen said.