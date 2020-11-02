Sacha Baron Cohen Shares How He Transformed Into Donald Trump For 'Borat 2'

Is there anything Sacha Baron Cohen won’t do to get Borat into a hilarious and cringe-worthy situation?
While promoting his new movie Borat Subsequent Moviefilm on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the British comedian revealed the lengths he had to go to to sneak his Kazakhstan alter-ego into a political conference as President Donald Trump. Cohen told Ellen that his transformation into the 45th president was an hours-long process that involved a team of makeup artists and a slew of prosthetics.
“Well basically, I woke up at one in the morning and they transformed me,” the 49-year-old actor explained. “We had a prosthetics team transform me into Donald Trump. Then I put on a fat suit, a kind of 55-inch fat suit because that’s what the prosthetics team said equated his size perfectly.”
That’s true dedication!
Cohen went on to reveal that he had to disguise his disguise in order to fool CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) security guards. “And then I got into a different disguise—I did Trumps’ hair differently [to get past] the CPAC security.”
Unfortunately, Cohen had a tougher time with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) guard, who got a little too close for comfort. When the guard scanned him with a security wand, Cohen said, “I was terrified, obviously, the moment they touched my body — it's a fat suit so I wouldn't have been allowed in.”
The wand beeped when it reached his chest, but Cohen thought fast and told the guard it was a pacemaker. However, the wand went off again when it reached his abdomen. “[The security guard] said, 'Well, what's that?' And I didn't know what to say, and he said, 'Well, hold on, it's the wire to the pacemaker, yeah?' And I go, 'Yeah, yeah, of course.' And he let me in," Cohen said.
After the near miss, Cohen admitted that he then spent "five hours hiding in the men's bathroom" to make sure he wasn’t caught.
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is currently streaming on Amazon. Check it out now to see Cohen's impressive Donald Trump transformation!