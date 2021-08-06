Gossip Cop

 by Ariel Gordon
 by Brianna Morton
 by Matthew Radulski
News

Ryan Seacrest’s New Look Has Fans Confusing Him For Another TV Host

2:15 pm, August 6, 2021
Ryan Seacrest wears a black suit and gazes out with a serious expression
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Ryan Seacrest delighted his followers with before and after photos of a recent haircut that completely transformed the Live! With Kelly and Ryan star’s looks. Some fans though he looked familiar with his new hairdo. In fact, they said Seacrest was a dead ringer for his former American Idol co-star Bobby Bones!

Ryan Seacrest’s New Look Looks Awfully Familiar…

Fans went nuts for Ryan Seacrest’s cleaned-up look after the talk show host posted photos of himself before and after a haircut and shave. In the first photo, Seacrest looked a little scruffy and his hair was styled in an over-the-top bouffant. The second photos featured Seacrest looking much more clean cut compared to the first picture and showed the radio host wearing a smart blue polo shirt. 

In the caption, Seacrest cheekily wrote, “Went from 6’1” to 5’10” this morning.” The missing inches were due to the haircut, obviously. Among the comments complimenting Seacrest on his new look (one fan wrote, “I would totally attack, in a fun way, the guy in blue”), there were some fans that believed he looked exactly like his old American Idol co-host Bobby Bones. 

“Looking more and more like Bobby Bones,” one commenter wrote. Another said, “You kind of remind me of Bobby Bones in your second picture!” Others quickly chimed in with their agreement, with one writing, “You do resemble Bobby Bones…” followed by three smiling cat emojis.

Here’s A Recent Photo Of Bobby Bones For Comparison!

While these fans took a fun trip down memory lane, others teased the Live! star over his comment about his height. “Oh come on Ryan…” one follower wrote, “you know it’s only 5’8”!” They added a series of laughing emojis to emphasize the joking nature of the comment. “You’re not even 5’10” more like 5’7”,” another comment read, while one person simply said, “I don’t think you are 5”10.”

Everyone’s a critic, huh Seacrest? Disagreements about Seacrest’s height aside, the comments were overall very positive and complimentary of the talk show host. It’s a testament to his star power that so many people were so moved by a simple haircut. 

