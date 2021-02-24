Ryan Seacrest’s Health Scares Forcing Him To Scale Back Work? Here’s The Truth

Ryan Seacrest is one of the hardest working men in the showbusiness. The tabloids have claimed a lot lately that because of Seacrest’s work ethic, he may be putting his health at risk. From rumors that he was leaving Live to reports stating that Seacrest was “near death,” Gossip Cop has rounded up a few stories we’ve investigated about the host.

In A Tailspin

In late 2020, the Globe reported that Ryan Seacrest’s life was in a tragic tailspin. The magazine claimed the American Idol host had become a “bloated recluse” following his split from Shana Taylor and the cancellation of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Supposed insiders also alleged Seacrest had neglected his hygiene and workout routine and that those closest to him “weren’t going to let him go on that way.” The only truth to the report was that Seacrest had broken off his on-and-off-again romance with Taylor earlier in the year and that KUTWK was coming to an end. Gossip Cop, however, explained that the paper’s report had nothing but baseless hearsay from untraceable sources. In reality, Seacrest’s life wasn’t – and isn’t – in a spiral.

Leaving New York?

Around the same time, it was reported that Seacrest was selling his mansion in Los Angeles. The $85 million home was purchased by the host in 2012 and was previously owned by Ellen DeGeneres. This real-estate story followed months-long speculation by the gossip media that Seacrest was planning on leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan. Seacrest and his co-host, Kelly Ripa, had followed the proper social-distancing protocols while filming the daytime talk show but had reunited in September of last year. Before they did, the tabloid had implied that Seacrest was leaving Ripa “in the dust” and refused to commute to New York City — which Gossip Cop had corrected several times.

Looking For Love Again

Two months ago, the National Enquirer alleged that Ryan Seacrest was lonely and regretting putting his career over love. The paper alleged Seacrest was reportedly devastated over his split from Taylor and his supposed recent health woes had made him realize he wanted “another shot at love.” A source revealed that “he was starting to feel cursed. Ryan now realizes he put his career before his personal life one too many times – and may suffer for it forever!” Gossip Cop had already corrected the idea that Seacrest was regretting his break-up from Taylor. After it was revealed that the former couple had called it quits for the third time, Seacrest was spotted with another woman. Therefore we highly doubt the host was regretting the split or his career.

Head Towards An Early Grave?

Most recently, the Enquirer alleged that Ryan Seacrest was dialing back on his wealth because he feared he was working himself to an early grave. The supermarket tabloid pointed to Seacrest’s decision to not host E!’s Live from the Red Carpet this year and had “pared down his relentless schedule after a string of worrying health scares last year.” The magazine then quoted medical experts, who never treated the media personality, that had stated Seacrest was “grappling with chronic fatigue syndrome,” and “fans fears he had suffered a stroke.” Again, Gossip Cop has debunked various times the idea that Seacrest was aching from “acute fatigue syndrome” or had some sort of stroke on air. Seacrest has also explained that his choice to not host the red carpet was because of new career ventures and mentioned nothing about his health being a factor.

Simply put, Ryan Seacrest is doing just fine and isn’t working himself to death.

