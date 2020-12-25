Ryan Seacrest's Health Crisis, George Clooney 'Dad At 60', Angelina Jolie's 'Secret Tapes' And More Of This Week's Top Gossip

Happy Holidays! Among the hustle and bustle of the season, the celebrity gossip mill has also been in full swing. Luckily Gossip Cop has the true scoop on the news. Check out our top stories and findings from this past week.
Is Ryan Seacrest “lonely” and “regretting” his devotion to his career, which the star fears he’ll never find a woman to spend the rest of his life with? A report claims the American Idol host’s “recent health woes” were a major wake-up call that made him realize he’d taken his previous partners for granted. Gossip Cop looked into the report, check out our findings here.
George Clooney started a family with Amal Clooney at the age of 56. One report claims he’s going to have more kids in 2021 when he turns 60, and the couple are breaking the news to the twins on Christmas Day! Gossip Cop investigated, check out our own report here.
Does Angelina Jolie have secret tapes of her ex-husband Brad Pitt that she planned to use as a weapon in the former couple’s ongoing custody battle? A reeport claimed that the Salt actress may have had footage of Pitt “drunk or yelling at the kids.” Gossip Cop investigated the claims, check out our story here.
Adam Levine and Blake Shelton's buddy-buddy routine warmed the hearts of millions of The Voice viewers, and it seemed like Levine's exit from the show affected no one more than Shelton. However, one report says that in the time since the Maroon 5 frontman left the program, he and Shelton haven't kept up with each other after realizing that their relationship didn't exist when the cameras were off. Gossip Cop dug in, check out our findings here.
Is Pat Sajak having a nervous breakdown on Wheel of Fortune? One report claims the game show host in snapping at crew and contestants alike after a life-threatening scare. Gossip Cop investigated the story, check out our take here.