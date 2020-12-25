Ryan Seacrest's Health Crisis, George Clooney 'Dad At 60', Angelina Jolie's 'Secret Tapes' And More Of This Week's Top Gossip

Report: Blake Shelton Had 'Falling Out' With Adam Levine After Surprise 'The Voice' Exit

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton's buddy-buddy routine warmed the hearts of millions of The Voice viewers, and it seemed like Levine's exit from the show affected no one more than Shelton. However, one report says that in the time since the Maroon 5 frontman left the program, he and Shelton haven't kept up with each other after realizing that their relationship didn't exist when the cameras were off. Gossip Cop dug in, check out our findings here.